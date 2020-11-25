CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers among Top 4 in first College Football Playoff list

This is the first of four rankings leading up to the only ones that really count, scheduled to be released Dec. 20.

The pandemic didn’t stop the selection committee from meeting in person as usual at the Gaylord Hotel in Grapevine, Texas, just outside of Dallas. And the playoff itself is scheduled to go off as scheduled with the semifinals Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl and the championship game Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

These initial committee rankings probably had a little more intrigue than normal because of the strange season. Here are some questions and answers from the initial rankings.

Q: How did the committee treat the non-Power 5 unbeatens such as Cincinnati and BYU?

The Bearcats should be thrilled. The Cougars, not so much.

No non-Power 5 team ever had been ranked better than No. 12 in the first rankings. The best ranking in any selection committee top 25 by a team from outside the Power 5 had been No. 8 by unbeaten UCF in the final 2018 rankings.

Cincinnati at worst is lined up nicely to win out and grab the spot guaranteed to the top Group of 5 conference champion in the New Year's Six bowls.