CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers among Top 4 in first College Football Playoff list

Alabama was No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.
Texas A&M was fifth and Florida was sixth, giving the Southeastern Conference three of the top six teams along with Alabama., which is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for a record 19th time.
Unbeaten Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference at seventh has the best ranking for a non-Power 5 team in the seven-year history of the selection committee’s top 25.
No. 8 Northwestern, Georgia and Miami round out the top 10.
Another unbeaten team from outside the Power 5 was not so highly regarded by the committee. BYU was slotted 14th, behind No. 11 Oklahoma (6-2) and No. 13 Iowa State (6-2) among others. The Cougars were No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25.
The highest ranked Pac-12 team was Oregon at 15th and Southern California was 18th.
The rankings schedule, much like this college football season in a pandemic, has been delayed and truncated this year.
The 13-person selection committee usually starts rankings teams around Halloween and produces six rankings before the final ones that determine which 12 teams will play in the semifinals and major bowl games.
This is the first of four rankings leading up to the only ones that really count, scheduled to be released Dec. 20.
The pandemic didn’t stop the selection committee from meeting in person as usual at the Gaylord Hotel in Grapevine, Texas, just outside of Dallas. And the playoff itself is scheduled to go off as scheduled with the semifinals Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl and the championship game Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
These initial committee rankings probably had a little more intrigue than normal because of the strange season. Here are some questions and answers from the initial rankings.
Q: How did the committee treat the non-Power 5 unbeatens such as Cincinnati and BYU?
The Bearcats should be thrilled. The Cougars, not so much.
No non-Power 5 team ever had been ranked better than No. 12 in the first rankings. The best ranking in any selection committee top 25 by a team from outside the Power 5 had been No. 8 by unbeaten UCF in the final 2018 rankings.
Cincinnati at worst is lined up nicely to win out and grab the spot guaranteed to the top Group of 5 conference champion in the New Year's Six bowls.
The other contenders for that spot if Cincinnati collapses down the stretch are Coastal Carolina at 20, Marshall at 21 and the Bearcats' AAC rival Tulsa at 25.
BYU is not only on the outside of the realistic playoff race, but the Cougars still would need to rise a few spots to have a shot at getting an at-large invite to one of the lucrative New Year's Six games.
“Great motivation for our guys,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said on ESPN while mostly taking the high road about the rankings.
A bid to the Fiesta, Cotton and Peach bowls would be worth $4 million to the independent Cougars, who are not eligible for the spot reserved for the Group of 5.
BYU has only one more game left, against San Diego State on Dec. 12, but is looking to add opponents. There were some discussions in the last few days between Washington, which had its game with Washington State called off, but it didn't work.
"We’re not afraid of anybody,” Sitake said.
Well, how about Cincinnati? The Cougars and Bearcats both are off Dec. 5.
It always comes down to risk/reward. The Cougars certainly could use a boost. The Bearcats still have Temple this week and likely two games with Tulsa.
Would that be enough for the Bearcats to move into playoff position after some of the teams in front of them are cleared out? BYU definitely would give the resume a lift.
Stay tuned.
Q: How much emphasis was put on data points?
Clearly some by looking at unbeaten Ohio State sitting behind Clemson and the Pac-12 teams being way back. But then again Wisconsin (2-1) at 16th suggests maybe not enough.
Q: How much did head-to-head matter?
A lot in the case of Texas A&M and Florida. The Aggies beat the Gators and are ahead of them.
Not so much in the case of Oklahoma and Iowa State. The Cyclones beat the Sooners last month, but Oklahoma has been on a roll recently and is ranked ahead of Iowa State.
Louisiana from the Sun Belt won at Iowa State to open the season and has just one loss to Coastal Carolina. And the Ragin' Cajuns are unranked.
Q: Yes, and about the Big 12?
The conference is not going to do better than a two-loss champion that will need a lot of help to reach the top four, but the rankings suggest the Big 12 is not quite out of this thing, especially if Oklahoma keeps up its recent rampage.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!