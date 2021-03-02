CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney talks wide receivers, QB, Kendrick, more

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney say he likes what he sees from his team this spring.
On Monday following Clemson’s fourth spring practice, Swinney virtually met the media. The primary takeaways are:
"(Monday) was Day 4 of spring practice for us," Swinney said. "Unbelievable how quickly it seems to be going. It's been a fun four days. Got a lot of work done. I really like this team. I think our roster is ahead of where we were last year at this time from a confident, functional standpoint. Good competition going on out there. We were a young team last year and a lot of guys have made a lot of improvement.
"(Monday), we introduced our third tempo. We have three tempos in practice: tracking, thud and live. That's how we go about installing things. Today was the first day we got into some live work. A lot of fun to see these guys take on that aspect of it. This is going to be a big week for us. Wednesday will be Day 5 and we'll have a little bit more live work. Some situational scrimmage stuff. And then Friday and Saturday. Big week.
"Really like where we are right now. Encouraged by the little things that guys have bought into. Great energy. Great sense of urgency. Just kind of getting back to some basic things and seeing how the guys have responded, very pleased with that."
Kendrick dismissed
Last Sunday, news broke that senior cornerback Derion Kendrick had been dismissed from the team by Dabo Swinney for repeated behavioral offenses.
Swinney addressed the Kendrick situation in his opening comments.
"I'm sure everybody has probably heard the news about DK," Swinney said. "Really not much to say about that other than he's no longer with us. Also to say, I love DK. He's a young man that I always loved as a football player. He's got a good heart ... he's got a really good heart. He's never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that. Just sometimes you just need change. Just so thankful I had the opportunity to help him and hopefully make a difference for him these past three years. Thankful for all his contributions to our program and will be pulling for him wherever his next stop is, and will always be here for him."
Uiagalelei
Swinney was asked about quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's leadership as a first-time full-time starter.
"It evolves organically, but it's also something we talk to him about. It's both. It's no different than when Trevor (Lawrence) was here," Swinney said. "His freshman year he was just trying to earn the respect of his teammates and go prove it. D.J., we need him to step up and be that leader and example for the offense. And he is that. Don't let him fool you, he's got a very calm and cool demeanor and great poise, but he's incredibly committed. Passionate about being great. And he's not afraid to challenge his teammates at all.
"This is kind of the process between and now and August where that naturally takes place, but he's off to a great start. Had an unbelievable day today. He is mentally just really in a good place."
Wide receiver
Swinney was asked about Clemson's wide receiver position.
"We are back in business at wide out," Swinney said. "It's unbelievable the depth we have at wide out here. I'm super excited about it. Obviously, we had so many guys out last year. Justyn Ross will hopefully be our starter at slot. We are really going to transition him there. Justyn can play all three spots and he will, but if we played today, he would start at the slot position. E.J. Williams is working in there. We got Troy Stellato coming in this summer.
"I tell you what, these two young freshmen, Dacari Collins and Beaux Collins, have made us better already."
Joseph Ngata
Swinney said Ngata is recovered from his fall injury and surgery.
"He's been great, you know he had to have surgery as well," Swinney said. "It's been awesome to have him back. And Frank Ladson. Ladson, Ngata, and Ross pretty much out for the year. Those are three elite players we didn't have access to.
"Joseph looks great. He's incredibly focused and good to see him getting back to full health. Hopefully he'll be able to overcome that injury bug he had."
Center
With the departure of Cade Stewart, Clemson is looking for a new starting center. The Tigers have midyear center Ryan Linthicum already on campus, but Swinney said it's too much to ask of Linthicum to enter the mix for the job out of the gate.
"Ryan has a ways to go," Swinney said. "He just got here. He has four football practices under his belt and a lot to learn. Game is fast. He is going to be a really good player, but I don't think that's realistic after four practices for anybody on that offensive line. It takes a lot of work."
When discussing center options, Swinney singled out third-year offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn, who repped third-team center behind Stewart and Mason Trotter last year.
Tony Elliott
Swinney was asked about the head coaching interest that offensive coordinator Tony Elliott generated in recent months.
"(Elliott) always does things the right way," Swinney said. "I just try to help mentor him and give him good advice. He's had a bunch of opportunities. It's funny how some get public and some don't.
"He loves Clemson and he loves his job. One of these days it will be the right one. The only reason he's not head coach yet is because it hasn't been the right one yet."