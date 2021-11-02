CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says teams needs to take care of business

Another week brings with it another athletic quarterback for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tiger defense.
After facing Syracuse’s Garrett Schrader and Florida State’s Jordan Travis, Clemson will be going up against Louisville’s Malik Cunningham Saturday.
“Another big challenge for us this week,” Swinney said at his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Another team better than their 4-4 record.”
Swinney called Cunningham a “freak show” as he’s thrown for over 1,900 yards and nine touchdowns and leads the Cardinals in rushing with 556 yards and 13 scores.
“(Cunningham) is a great player,” Swinney said. “He’s an excellent runner, like we’ve been seeing, but also an excellent passer. He’s accurate, and takes a lot of shots down the field. Louisville is one of six teams in the country that averages over 200 yards rushing and passing per game.”
Against Clemson, Schrader finished with six rushing yards and a touchdown while FSU’s Travis was sacked six times causing him to finish with negative yards. His longest rush from scrimmage was 12 yards.
“(Cunningham) has a lot more experience (than Schrader and Travis) he’s almost like a combination of the two,” Swinney said. “He understands scheme, and has played a lot of football. If you look, there are some similarities to (former Louisville Heisman Trophy winner) Lamar Jackson. He can turn a bad play into a good play.”
Clemson’s defense held Florida State to under 250 yards of total offense last week.
“I’m proud of the way our guys played last week,” Swinney said. “Hopefully we can take that momentum on the road and play a complete game. If we want the type of finish to the season we’re looking for we need to take care of business on the road.”
“Six sacks last week against Jordan Travis is a day’s work,” Swinney said. “We just played with a lot more discipline. We missed several sacks at Pitt where we had him and let him escape. It’s good to see us making the improvements. We have to make sure not to over pursue this week against Louisville. We have to make them keep snapping it, we can’t allow for the explosive play.”
Louisville has three separate receivers with catches over 75 yards. Jordan Watkins (76), Tyler Harrell (92) and Ahmari Bruce-Huggins (93).
On offense, Clemson was led by freshman running back Will Shipley who carried the ball 25 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns including the go-ahead score with 2:53 left in the game. Swinney wants to see his team seize its opportunities on the road Saturday.
“The main thing offensively is to be opportunistic,” Swinney said. “We didn’t do that the last time we were on the road (at Pitt). We did not capitalize on the opportunities we were given. It could have been 14-0, should have been 17-0 in the first half, but we turn the ball over in the red zone on a bad play. We missed the touchdown on the same drive, we dropped a touchdown. The next thing you know, you’re on the road, missed those opportunities and you let the home team get going. It’s tough.”
Swinney said Louisville has changed its defense from the start of the season. He said they were playing mostly coverage at the beginning of the year but have lately switch to more pressure.
“They are trying to take away the run and generate more pressure on the quarterback,” Swinney said. “It’s important that we win the line of scrimmage.”
Clemson and Louisville will meet Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on the ACC Network.