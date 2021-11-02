CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says teams needs to take care of business

Clemson’s defense held Florida State to under 250 yards of total offense last week.

“I’m proud of the way our guys played last week,” Swinney said. “Hopefully we can take that momentum on the road and play a complete game. If we want the type of finish to the season we’re looking for we need to take care of business on the road.”

“Six sacks last week against Jordan Travis is a day’s work,” Swinney said. “We just played with a lot more discipline. We missed several sacks at Pitt where we had him and let him escape. It’s good to see us making the improvements. We have to make sure not to over pursue this week against Louisville. We have to make them keep snapping it, we can’t allow for the explosive play.”

Louisville has three separate receivers with catches over 75 yards. Jordan Watkins (76), Tyler Harrell (92) and Ahmari Bruce-Huggins (93).

On offense, Clemson was led by freshman running back Will Shipley who carried the ball 25 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns including the go-ahead score with 2:53 left in the game. Swinney wants to see his team seize its opportunities on the road Saturday.