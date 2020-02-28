CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney opposes ACC transfer stance

Obtaining those waivers have been under fire with several questionable decisions by the NCAA the last couple of years. The invention of the transfer portal has also brought changes to the system.

Swinney said he would be in favor of allowing graduate transfers to continue to go anywhere they want without sitting and for players who are affected by a coach leaving for another job or getting fired to be allowed to leave without penalty of a season.

He also wants no restrictions on where players can go.

“Other than that, you transfer, you sit,” Swinney said. “Simple as that. If you graduate, you get that year back. At least that would slow down what’s going to happen. What’s kind of going on now with the graduates is gonna go on with the freshmen. It’s going to go to the midyears. It’s going to go to the sophomores. And that’s not good for college football. It’s not good for the players.”

Swinney said the one-time transfer proposal would not “hurt” Clemson, but it would smaller schools, and that players would be recruited by other programs while they’re still enrolled at their current school.