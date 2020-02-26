CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney likes the spirit of his Tigers as spring workouts begin

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team began spring practice Wednesday with great spirit.

Following a loss in the national championship game to LSU on Jan. 13, the Tiger head coach got to put 2019 behind him and get a first look inside the team practice facility of what this group will look like in 2020.

“I really like to turn the page. I like to get back to work,” Swinney said. “My experience as a coach is the longer the gap, the more you try to do as a coach, I think, the more you get away from fundamentals and technique and quality control and things that you need to do to improve as a team.”

The Tigers worked out indoors for a little more than two hours Wednesday, and they’ll be back to work Friday.

“The spirit of the team is great. Our leadership is good,” Swinney said. “I think we’re no question way ahead of where we were day one last spring.

"It’s really not even in the same hemisphere from where we were in the first practice. So I'm excited about it.”

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said it's "weird" not having guys from last year and having new players in those first spring meetings, but he likes the 2020 group.