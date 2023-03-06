Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney called the opening of spring practice, one of his most favorite days of the year.

"It's always fun to start over and build a new team," Swinney said in a press conference prior to the Tigers taking the field for their first spring practice session of the year. "We got a bunch of new people (players and staff), but this is my favorite part."

Clemson finished 11-3 last season, and defeated North Carolina to win the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The Tigers ended the year with a loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. Swinney said his team has had a busy offseason.

"A lot of self-evaluation, which is something every team does this time of year," Swinney said. "Now, we have 15 days to try and build a good foundation of what we want to accomplish this year."

Swinney said the key to Clemson's success has been how his teams have taken a leadership role once spring practice begins.

"I love trying to get these players to the next level, it's all about the transformation," Swinney said. "The reason we've been successful is these guys grow up, they buy in and it becomes their responsibility to pass that tradition down to the younger players."

One key transition will be on the offensive side of the ball as new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley begins working on implementing his style of offense to the team. Riley helped lead TCU to last year's national championship.

"We've been going since the end of January with meeting and walk-throughs," Swinney said of the offense. "You prepare for (this first practice) more than any. We've installed a lot, and spent most of February meeting as a staff, the key is to have everyone speaking the same language."

Swinney said the goal for Riley is not how much of the offense can be installed, but rather how much of a foundation can he build for when other players get on campus this summer.

"We have six receivers that aren't really available," Swinney said as three will be limited by injuries and three are expected to arrive on campus after school is finished. "But, we still need to install some base offense, and from that standpoint I feel good about what we can accomplish."

Leading the offense will be quarterback Cade Klubnik. The sophomore took over as starter against North Carolina, leading the Tigers to the ACC championship.

"Physically, Cade looks great," Swinney said. "He's really progressed from when he got her, but I want to see him take command and be a leader (this spring). He's not overwhelmed with the (new) scheme, and he brings a lot of energy."

Swinney said he's also excited to seen freshman quarterback Christopher Vizzina (CV).

"I want to see CV get out and compete," Swinney said. "This will be the first time I've actually been on the field with him. I'm excited to see how much of a grasp he has with what we're doing."

Vizzina is one of 15 mid-year players that enrolled at Clemson early in order to work out with the team over the offseason.

"I was able to see a few of the mid-year's at the bowl, but I'm excited to see where they are now," Swinney said. "You never really know until you get on the practice field, and you start coaching guys. You see how they grab hold of things in meetings, but does it translate to the practice field. I want to see them compete and see how they match up."

Swinney said the Tigers will work out in shorts Monday and Tuesday but are expected to start working in pads Wednesday.

According to Swinney, nearly 14 players are either out or will be limited in the work they can do during spring practice. They include receivers Beaux Collins, Troy Stellato and Adam Randall; offensive linemen Walker Parks and Marcus Tate and defensive linemen Xavier Thomas, Payton Page and Ruke Orhorhoro.

Clemson will conclude its spring practice Saturday, April 15, with the annual Orange and White Spring Game. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network Extra.