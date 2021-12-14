CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney excited about future

Over the last week, Clemson has lost defensive coordinator Brent Venables (Oklahoma), offensive coordinator Tony Elliott (Virginia) and athletics director Dan Radakovich (Miami).

“I’m happy for those who have received the opportunity to go be head coaches and some of our younger staff and peripheral staff that may have some opportunities to go with them as well, but those changes create opportunity here. And, man, I’m just really, really excited about the people that we have in place,” Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday.

Swinney announced staff changes that have been finalized by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

On defense, Wes Goodwin has been promoted to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach while Mickey Conn will be co-defensive coordinator for safeties. Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed will now be special teams coordinator and Todd Bates added the title of assistant head coach.

“This is a new opportunity for my staff and chance to bless them and give them the opportunity to grow,” Swinney said Tuesday when he met with the media. “Wes Goodwin is a talented young coach with a bright future and (Mickey) brings great leadership.”

On offense, Brandon Streeter was named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Kyle Richardson has been promoted to passing game coordinator and tight ends coach.

“Brandon Streeter was a no-brainer,” Swinney said. “(Brandon) has actually been a coordinator for a number of years prior to coming to Clemson. What a great job he’s done coaching, teaching and motivating, he’s actually over-prepared for the opportunity.”

Streeter worked with Deshaun Watson for two seasons, and was instrumental in recruiting and developing Trevor Lawrence while he was with the Tigers.

“(Brandon) has turned down multiple NFL and SEC jobs,” Swinney said. “He’s been patient, and now it’s his time.”

Swinney called Bates a future head coach with a great gift of understanding the game.

“(Todd) just gets it on all levels,” Swinney said. “Moving into a leadership role will help me, and he’s someone to lean on and someone I can trust. We will continue to re-structure the organization, but I have an incredible staff and it’s been a lot of fun to see people you love achieve something so special.”

Swinney was asked Tuesday if he thought about hiring anyone from outside of Clemson. He said no external candidates were considered for the open positions.

“I’m always going to promote from within when it’s feasible,” Swinney said. “I hire people from all kinds of places, I’m going to hire the best person for this team, this university and me. We’re not trying to replace anyone, we just need every coach to be who they are.”

“This week was no different to me than when we lost Tajh Boyd or Sammy Watkins,” Swinney said. “You keep developing, you keep moving, growing and getting better. I love continuity, but I also love change and new opportunity. If the Lord took me today, Clemson is built to last. There is a culture here, a foundation that is rooted deeply in this place. It’s so much bigger than me, Dan (Radakovich), any assistant coach or any player. It’s going to be blast to how all this comes together.”

Swinney met with his team Monday as the Tigers start preparation for the Cheez-It Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 29, against Iowa State in Orlando.

“I’m super excited to be back with the team, I haven’t been with them in nearly two weeks,” Swinney said. “I told them (Monday) just how proud I was of this group that started 2-2 with some heart-breaking moments.”

Swinney said he challenged his team in October by showing a list of each Power Five school that had already suffered two losses on the season. Clemson was one of 28 schools on the list. Now, entering bowl season, the Tigers and Pac-12 champion Utah are the only two schools from that list to have nine or more wins.

“There’s been a lot of challenges this year, but those are the things that make you better,” Swinney said. “We’re playing our best football and we can still accomplish our last goal which is to win the closer. We have a lot to do to prepare for a good Iowa State team.”

