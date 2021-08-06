CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney confident in offensive newcomers

First-year running backs coach C.J. Spiller thinks it will take a group effort from the tailbacks this fall.

"Having just that one lead dog, I don't think we need that," said Spiller, the ACC player of year for Clemson in 2009. "It's going to take a collective effort from everybody here. In years past you always had Travis, but I think as running backs, it's going to take multiple guys for us to be successful."

Clemson got a boost with Justyn Ross' medical clearance to return to football after missing 2020 due to a congenital fusion condition of his neck and spine that required surgery.

Ross was the offensive MVP of Clemson's 2018 national title win over Alabama and has caught 112 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in his two seasons.

Ross, however, is in COVID-19 protocols and likely won't join the team for practices before the end of next week. "We know what we've got with him," Swinney said.

Swinney has said often that Clemson's track record of developing players through the years has been key to their run of ACC and national success (national titles in 2016 and 2018). He is anxious to watch Uiagalelei lead the latest generation of offensive standouts.

"It's awesome to have a talent like that. That's not just starting from scratch," Swinney said. "He's already had a year under his belt, and he's the guy."

