CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Shipley's TD saves Tigers 30-20 win over Florida State

CLEMSON — Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winning 21-yard score with 2:53 left, as Clemson rallied to defeat Florida State 30-20 on Saturday and win its 32nd straight at Death Valley.

The Seminoles (3-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) were poised to snap the nearly five-year streak after Jermaine Johnson's 6-yard fumble recovery TD put them ahead 20-17 halfway through the fourth quarter.

But Clemson's mostly ineffective offense — they had three turnovers and kicker B.T. Potter missed three field goals — put together a final scoring drive helped by Florida State mistakes. A pass interference penalty on defensive back Kevin Knowles and a hit out of bounds on linebacker DJ Lundy moved the ball to the Florida State 21.

Shipley, the five-star freshman, took it the rest of the way on the next snap, twisting through several defenders before lunging into the end zone.

Florida State got the ball twice more after that, but could not get out of its own territory. Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter scored on the final play as the Seminoles' try at lateraling their way to a touchdown came up way short.

Shipley finished 124 yards and had a 2-yard TD run in the first half.