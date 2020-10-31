CLEMSON FOOTBALL: QB Uiagalelei rallies No. 1 Tigers to 34-28 win over BC

The Eagles got the ball back with 1:24 to. But Phil Jurkovec was called for intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety, a fitting end to a second-half shutout by the Clemson defense.

"LETS GO!!! So happy for this team. Great win. Miss being there more than anything. @DJUiagalelei did your thing proud of you," Lawrence posted on Twitter shortly after the win.

Etienne ran for 84 yards, pushing him to 4,644 in his four seasons and past North Carolina State's Ted Brown (4,602) as the ACC's all-time leader.

Etienne also had seven catches for 140 yards. Cornell Powell had a game-high 11 receptions for 105 yards.

And all with Lawrence watching from in isolation. By missing next week, the earliest Lawrence would be back is at Florida State on Nov. 21. Clemson is off Nov. 14.

Swinney said Lawrence was in good spirits and spoke to the team Friday night via Zoom.

Boston College took advantage of the Clemson chaos early on with TDs on its first two series.

Phil Jurkovec found Zay Flowers for an 18-yard TD pass to put the Tigers behind for the first time all season. A short time later, it was David Bailey's 2-yard scoring run that put the Eagles ahead for good, 14-7.