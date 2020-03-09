CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Other runners take back seat again

However, the message Elliott has sent to the backs behind Etienne is to stick it out. fight it out, “especially with younger guys,” and see what happens.

“They all want their touches,” Elliott said. “Whenever you go to the fish pond to go feed the fish, you’ve got the pellets, but there's not enough pellets for every fish in the pond right? You drop the pellets and whoever gets to the top first gets fed. So I said, ‘fellas, don't worry about how many reps, just worry about the quality of your reps. We've proven over the years that we're going to play four or five guys and we'll try to get you opportunities. So just go compete. And you never know. You never know. You're one snap away.'

“Biggest thing for me is having them ready to play, but then also getting the production out of them with special teams, too. I think they can really, really make an impact for us there.”

Zach Lentz is a Clemson University alumnus who got his start working with the Tigers basketball team from 1999-2004. Now a resident of Orangeburg County, he reports on Clemson sports as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat. He also serves as a co-host of Solid Orange, seen at 11 p.m. Wednesdays on WACH FOX 57 in Columbia. He is editor of www.SI.com/college/Clemson

