CLEMSON FOOTBALL/OFFENSE: Kobe Pace setting new pace at RB

It starts with physicality and hunger, but fundamentals and communication is at the top too. Of course, depth is as well.

"Moving forward, the physicality is something we need to improve upon. ... There's a lot of things we need to improve on, but I would definitely say physicality and toughness are at the forefront," veteran guard Matt Bockhorst said. "We have different guys in stages. If we can get everybody on the same page with fundamentals and mindset-wise, I think we'll be headed in the right direction."

4. Mitchell Mayes, Paul Tchio and Hunter Rayburn are becoming gamers.

"I'm really encouraged by some of the younger players, they got a little better demeanor and better look in their eye right now," Swinney said.

Swinney on Rayburn, who's taking starting center reps: "He's one of those guys that is a redshirt sophomore going into this third year, and you can just see a light has gone off. It's amazing what the weight room and just some time will do for some of these guys."

Bockhorst told us that Rayburn's physicality has improved significantly. He already possessed natural strength and the ability to carry weight, and now he's added that weight. Parks said Rayburn has been fanatical about the weight room.