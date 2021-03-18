CLEMSON FOOTBALL/OFFENSE: Kobe Pace setting new pace at RB

Clemson concluded the first half of its spring practices with a full-field scrimmage (closed to media) inside Memorial Stadium on March 10. The Tigers and the university are in the midst of spring break this week and will resume spring ball next week leading up to the Saturday, April 3, spring game.
Here we highlight five notable items we've learned thus far regarding the Clemson offense.
1. Kobe Pace has elevated himself to the front of the pack.
Pace might not be formally ahead of senior Lyn-J Dixon, but I don't think anyone would be surprised if Pace finishes the 2021 season with most carries of any back on the team. That's not a slight to Dixon. But Pace, now in his second year, has a solid grasp of the positional nuances and offense and is doing the little things correctly.
Dabo Swinney said Pace has been "outstanding."
Travis Etienne answered with Pace when asked about an up-and-coming running back in the group last week.
And competition is fueling this group. There's a difference between competing for RB2 behind No. 9 and competing for starting reps. Plus, with C.J. Spiller comes a clean slate for all involved.
"The great thing is C.J. (Spiller) has the opportunity to set the stage the way he wants to, you know what I'm saying?" offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said this spring.
A reminder of what Elliott said about Pace last fall camp:
"When you get a chance to see Kobe, he's not your typical big guy. He's very light on his feet and has the ability to make all the cuts. He came from system in high school where he was playing WR, QB, LB, so he did a lot for a small team. Got a great football mind and picks up things quickly. Got a little bit more size to him, so when he steps in there on pass protection, he has girth and size on his side even though he may not know what he's doing.
"His demeanor, he's quiet, but when he gets on the practice field, man the kid loves to play. He loves to practice, prepare. Has a really focused demeanor."
Pace checked in at 5-11, 216 last August.
2. Frank Ladson hasn't been 100%.
While this isn't exactly a surprising revelation, it's noteworthy nonetheless.
Ladson was in a yellow Jersey for recent practices viewed by media, which means he’s significantly limited. We don't know if he returned for the scrimmage last week, but if he wasn't practicing two days before that, then odds are slim.
Is he going to miss the majority of spring and what's the diagnosis? That question tops our list of inquires for Swinney following spring break.
More WR quick-hitters:
- Don't write off Ajou Ajou, who has gained over 15 pounds according to Amari Rodgers, as someone who won't make an impact until his third or fourth year.
Last week, Rodgers was asked to pinpoint a wide receiver that will surprise some people this year.
"Ajou. Be on the lookout for sure. He's gotten a lot stronger. He's up to 230 right now — he's a monster."
And after he insinuated early in spring ball that Ajou needed to mature in some areas, Swinney raved about him last week after the scrimmage:
"Ajou is a guy that has really taken advantage of his opportunity. ... The light has really come on for that young man. He's making some strong strides."
- Joe Ngata has been healthy. (Knock on wood.) This spring is about getting his conditioning and timing back.
- Justyn Ross is repping the slot, but he'll be moved around plenty still.
3. The offensive line is not taking last year's criticism or subpar performances lightly.
Both Swinney and Elliott said the offensive line didn't play to standard at times last year, particularly down the stretch and particularly in the run game.
"We didn't really give our teammates a fair opportunity because of our performance. As you guys saw, we weren't that dominant. It pisses me off and it pisses the guys off too," sophomore Walker Parks said.
It starts with physicality and hunger, but fundamentals and communication is at the top too. Of course, depth is as well.
"Moving forward, the physicality is something we need to improve upon. ... There's a lot of things we need to improve on, but I would definitely say physicality and toughness are at the forefront," veteran guard Matt Bockhorst said. "We have different guys in stages. If we can get everybody on the same page with fundamentals and mindset-wise, I think we'll be headed in the right direction."
4. Mitchell Mayes, Paul Tchio and Hunter Rayburn are becoming gamers.
"I'm really encouraged by some of the younger players, they got a little better demeanor and better look in their eye right now," Swinney said.
Swinney on Rayburn, who's taking starting center reps: "He's one of those guys that is a redshirt sophomore going into this third year, and you can just see a light has gone off. It's amazing what the weight room and just some time will do for some of these guys."
Bockhorst told us that Rayburn's physicality has improved significantly. He already possessed natural strength and the ability to carry weight, and now he's added that weight. Parks said Rayburn has been fanatical about the weight room.
Bockhorst told us Mayes' pass set has improved after working with Jordan McFadden this winter. He, too, has gotten more physical.
"I think that's a common theme throughout this young group is not just playing the game, but playing O-line and getting ready to hit somebody," Bockhorst said.
And Tchio is a big body that can move people. Sounds like he needs to get a bit more confidence before the light fully comes on. But he's absolutely headed in the right direction.
Parks and McFadden missed parts of practices, so John Williams (in addition to Mayes) got some good work.
5. The staff wants to see a greater sense of urgency from Taisun Phommachanh now that he's QB2 and entering his third year.
"Definitely see a different demeanor from him," Elliott said. "I think he feels like he's one step closer to being able to touch and see and contribute to the team."
Phommachanh missed a good portion of the first half of spring for protocol reasons but will be ready to roll for the second half.
"He's a guy we have to get to another level this spring," Swinney said. "He's a guy that is functional, but I really want that confidence to be there that he can go win the game. He's got to be ready and have that mindset. I just think there's a whole other level we can get to with Taisun."