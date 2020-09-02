 Skip to main content
CLEMSON FOOTBALL: No fans in stands vs. Wake Forest
alert

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: No fans in stands vs. Wake Forest

No fans will be allowed at Clemson's first game of the season at Wake Forest.

Wake Forest officials said Tuesday the decision is based on guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The game will be nationally televised at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 on ABC.

"Wake Forest Athletics staff have worked hard this summer in conjunction with health authorities to develop extensive plans to adhere to social-distancing requirements and safely host our student-athletes parents and families, students, and a limited number of fans inside our venues," Director of Athletics John Currie said. "We understand there are many variables involved in fighting the pandemic and we respect DHHS's guidance. We will miss the passion and support of Wake Forest fans in the Truist Field stands on September 12, but we will continue to work to demonstrate our ability to safely host Deacon Nation for future contests."

