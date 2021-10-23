 Skip to main content
CLEMSON FOOTBALL: No. 23 Panthers top reeling Tigers 27-17
PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett is well-versed in how it goes when you play for Pittsburgh. You flirt with great expectations. You pull off an unlikely win or two. Then when things get tight, things tend to fall apart.

Maybe not anymore. At least not this year. Not for the Panthers. And certainly not for their fifth-year senior quarterback, the one whose Heisman Trophy campaign is picking up momentum with every passing week.

Brilliant with his arm and gutsy with his legs, Pickett guided No. 23 Pitt to a decisive 27-17 win over flailing Clemson on Saturday, giving his burgeoning Heisman campaign a serious jolt and stamping the Panthers (6-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) as the runaway favorites in the Coastal Division and maybe the entire league.

Heady territory for a player whose two previous meetings with the Tigers had ended ignominiously. He threw for 8 — yes, 8 — yards in a loss in the 2018 ACC title game and was picked off four times in a blowout defeat last fall in Death Valley.

Given one more shot at Clemson — a shot he opted to take after deciding last December to return to Pitt for one more season rather than enter the NFL draft — Pickett rarely missed. He completed 25 of 39 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns against the nation's second-ranked scoring defense and converted a pair of third-downs on the game-clinching drive with two gritty runs for the marker.

"I think it's really, you know, a player-led team," Pickett said. "And now that we're at that point, you know, we're playing to win. We're not playing to not lose. I think that's a huge difference."

One that was on full display after Clemson (4-3, 3-2) pulled within 10 points on D.J. Uiagalelei's 6-yard touchdown run with 7:56 to go.

The Tigers never got the ball back. Pitt ran the game's final 15 plays, the last three kneel-downs by Pickett that set off a raucous celebration in front of an announced Heinz Field crowd of over 60,000.

"They kicked our butts, it's as simple as that," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

The sloppy Tigers certainly helped.

Uiagalelei threw a pair of interceptions, including a baffling shovel pass right into the stomach of Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis that he returned 50 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter for a 21-7 lead.

"I was just in the right place at the right time," said Dennis, who joked he was happy he simply made it to the end zone without falling after going splat during an interception return during training camp.

A month after a stunning home overtime loss to Western Michigan that gave off the familiar "same old Pitt" vibes, the Panthers have responded behind Pickett. The player who led an upset of then No. 2-Miami in the 2017 finale has evolved from scrappy underdog to polished veteran.

"He's an unbelievable football player," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said of Pickett, who set a school record for career completions on his 23-yard touchdown to Jordan Addison in the second quarter that tied the game. "Again, we lean on Kenny. We're going to put the ball in his hands. We ride with Kenny."

While the Panthers are set at quarterback, the Tigers are not.

Uiagalelei passed for just 128 yards and two picks and was briefly benched in favor of backup Taisu Phommachanh in the third quarter. Phommachanh failed to provide much of a spark, completing just 3 of 7 passes for 23 yards before Uiagalelei returned midway through the fourth with Clemson down by 17.

Asked if there's now an open competition at the position, Swinney nodded. Then again, it's hardly the only spot up for grabs with Clemson assured of its first three-loss season since 2014.

"I think everything is under evaluation at this point," Swinney said. "We're 4-3."

The takeaway

Clemson: The Tigers will likely see their long run atop the Atlantic Division end. They are now two games in the loss column behind Wake Forest and N.C. State, which beat the Tigers in overtime last month.

Pitt: The Panthers have struggled to deal with limited bouts of prosperity for most of the last 40 years. They were 3-4 as a ranked team under Narduzzi entering Saturday. They were poised, however, after a sluggish start and will likely find themselves favored in each of their final five games.

Poll implications

Expect the Panthers to climb inside the Top 20 for the first time in Narduzzi's seven seasons on the job. The Panthers are one of just two teams to beat Clemson twice since 2015. Alabama is the other.

Up next

Clemson: Welcomes Florida State (3-4, 2-2) next Saturday.

Pitt: Hosts Miami next Saturday. The Hurricanes have won each of the last three meetings in the series.

Game notes

 

  • Clemson faced Pitt on the road for the first time in school history. Clemson’s four previous meetings with the Panthers took place in Clemson (2016 and 2020), Jacksonville (1977 Gator Bowl) and Charlotte (2018 ACC Championship Game).
  • Clemson and Pitt faced one another in back-to-back years for the first time in history. 
  • With back-to-back games at Syracuse and at Pitt, Clemson played consecutive games north of the Mason-Dixon Line for only the second time in school history (1952 at Boston College and at Fordham).
  • The defeat marked the first time Clemson lost by more than seven points in regular season play since 2014. Clemson played 78 regular season games between its two most recent regular season losses of 10 points or more.
  • Clemson dropped to 4-3 this season. The three teams that defeated Clemson are all currently ranked in the AP Top 25 and are a combined 18-2 this season (Note: At the time of this release, NC State is currently in the first half of its game at Miami).
  • Clemson is now 72-6 in regular season play since 2015.
  • Clemson rushed for 164 yards on 30 carries, an average of 5.47 yards per carry. It marked Clemson’s third game this season averaging at least 5.0 yards per carry.
  • Running back Phil Mafah opened the game’s scoring on a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. It was the first touchdown of Mafah’s career. Six of Clemson’s 12 rushing touchdowns this season have been scored by true freshmen.
  • The game was only Clemson’s fourth loss since 2015 when scoring first. Clemson is now 62-4 when scoring first in that span.
  • Wide receiver Justyn Ross played in Pittsburgh, the city in which he had the spinal surgery for which he missed the entire 2020 season.
  • Ross recorded a team-high-tying five receptions for a team-high 59 receiving yards.
  • With the five receptions, Ross pushed his career receptions total to 145, passing Chansi Stuckey (141), Kevin Youngblood (142) and Jacoby Ford (143) to move into 12th in Clemson history in career receptions.
  • On a 10-yard reception in the first quarter, Ross extended his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 34.
  • Wide receiver Beaux Collins made his first career start and recorded 23 receiving yards on a career-high and team-high-tying five catches.
  • Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei rushed for his third touchdown of the season — the seventh of his career — on a six-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
  • Uiagalelei’s interception in the first quarter ended a streak of 80 consecutive pass attempts without an interception, the second-longest streak of his career (128 from 2020-21). His most recent interception prior to Saturday came on his final pass attempt of the first half at NC State on Sept. 25.
  • Clemson recorded the game’s first takeaway when safety Nolan Turner forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben, the first of the season in each category for both players.
  • The fumble recovery was Reuben’s first of his career.
  • The forced fumble was the second of Turner’s career and his first since the second game of the 2019 season against Texas A&M.
  • Clemson has now recorded a takeaway in eight consecutive games, dating to last season, for the first time since a nine-game streak in 2019.
  • Linebacker Trenton Simpson recorded his first full sack of the season on a third down on Pitt’s opening drive.
  • Linebacker Baylon Spector added his first full sack of the season as well on a third down in the second quarter.
  • Punter Will Spiers started his 63rd game to add to his school record for career starts. Wide receiver/holder Will Swinney's career total as Clemson's primary holder parallels Spiers' run as starting punter.
  • Spiers, Swinney and linebacker James Skalski each played in their 63rd career games to extend their school record for most career games played.
  • Running back Will Shipley returned to action and recorded a 32-yard kickoff return in the second quarter, Clemson’s longest of the season.
  • Shipley also rushed for a team-high 52 yards on 10 carries.
  • Kicker B.T. Potter hit a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter. Potter has converted each of his last six field goal attempts and is 7-for-8 on the year, with his lone miss coming from 58 yards.
  • On his second PAT of the game, Potter (164 career PATs) tied Aaron Hunt (164 from 2000-03) for third in Clemson history in career PATs.
  • Captains for the contest were offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, linebacker James Skalski and safety Nolan Turner.
  • Clemson, which is No. 23 in the Coaches Poll but unranked in the AP Poll, played its first game against an AP-ranked opponent as an AP-unranked team since Sept. 17, 2011, when unranked Clemson defeated the defending national champions, No. 21 Auburn, by a 38-24 score at Death Valley. 
  • Clemson played its 18th game in an NFL stadium since 2015. 
  • Clemson played true road games in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 2015, when Clemson defeated Miami (Fla.) and NC State on the road in consecutive weeks.
