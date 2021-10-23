CLEMSON FOOTBALL: No. 23 Panthers top reeling Tigers 27-17

"He's an unbelievable football player," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said of Pickett, who set a school record for career completions on his 23-yard touchdown to Jordan Addison in the second quarter that tied the game. "Again, we lean on Kenny. We're going to put the ball in his hands. We ride with Kenny."

While the Panthers are set at quarterback, the Tigers are not.

Uiagalelei passed for just 128 yards and two picks and was briefly benched in favor of backup Taisu Phommachanh in the third quarter. Phommachanh failed to provide much of a spark, completing just 3 of 7 passes for 23 yards before Uiagalelei returned midway through the fourth with Clemson down by 17.

Asked if there's now an open competition at the position, Swinney nodded. Then again, it's hardly the only spot up for grabs with Clemson assured of its first three-loss season since 2014.

"I think everything is under evaluation at this point," Swinney said. "We're 4-3."

The takeaway

Clemson: The Tigers will likely see their long run atop the Atlantic Division end. They are now two games in the loss column behind Wake Forest and N.C. State, which beat the Tigers in overtime last month.