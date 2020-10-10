CLEMSON FOOTBALL: No. 1 Tigers power past No. 7 Miami 42-17

Another Galloway TD catch, this one from 11 yards, put Clemson ahead 21-3 with 1:14 remaining in the half.

But perhaps Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's desire to smother the 'Canes led to a horrendous mistake as the half ended.

Swinney sent kicker B.T. Potter out for a 61-yard field field with 3 seconds remaining. But Potter's kick was blocked and bounced into the arms of DJ Ivey, who took it 48 yards for a touchdown.

Miami rushed off the field in celebration while the reduced crowd at Death Valley — less than quarter of its 81,500 capacity — sat stunned.

Swinney, the two-time national championship coach, called it "as bad a decision (as) I've made."

Any Miami "mo" quickly disappeared in the third quarter with three straight three-and-outs, including tailback Jaylan Knighton getting stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-short on the Hurricanes' 34.

Etienne ended most of the drama with his 72-yard burst down the left sideline to put Clemson up 28-10.

About the only other troubling moment for Clemson came when Lawrence was on the ground grabbing his leg after getting hit in the third quarter. The nervous crowd sat silent as the training staff surrounded the likely No. 1 pick in next year's NFL draft.