CLEMSON FOOTBALL: No.1 Tigers fall in OT

The big freshman quarterback completed to passes after the second-and-39, but the final one was way short of the line to gain and a couple of laterals didn't help.

The Fighting Irish have won 13 straight games, snapped an 11-game losing streak against top-five teams and beat a No. 1 for the first time since taking down Florida State in 1993 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Uiagalelei, starting in place for Trevor Lawrence for a second straight week, passed for 439 yards, the most ever by an Notre Dame opponent. Lawrence was on the sideline for this one, a few days out of isolation after having COVID-19.

"I'd like to have Dabo's problems with those two guys," Kelly said. "DJ was just outstanding."

The biggest game at Notre Dame Stadium since No. 1 Southern California beat the Irish with the Push Bush in 2005 had only 11,011 in attendance, mostly students, because of pandemic restrictions.

When it was over, they poured onto the field to celebrate with their team — coronavirus bedamned.

"That's the first time I've ever seen any college storm the field. That was a cool experience," Williams said, and then quickly recalled his coach's advice, "(Kelly) told us to get inside after the game as fast as we could."