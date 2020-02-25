CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Newest D-line to be Tigers main spring attraction

During the Dabo Swinney era, Clemson football has laid claim to the title WRU, which is in reference to the program being known for producing top-notch pass catchers and sending them to the pro level.

Lately, the Tigers have also morphed into a quarterback factory, going from Deshaun Watson to Trevor Lawrence to (presumably) D.J. Uiagalelei, a five-star early enrollee from the 2020 class.

However, the new crop of talented defensive linemen represents years of success at the position turning into a different level of talent.

The big boys up front on defense will be the main attraction of spring practice, which begins Wednesday, and the annual Orange and White Spring Game, which is scheduled for April 4 at Memorial Stadium.

Fans will certainly line up on that spring Saturday to see the future at quarterback, but they’ll also catch a glimpse of a defensive line that will likely be the present.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was ranked as the No. 1 player in the entire 2020 class by Rivals.com. The five-star prospect is already on campus and will be joined this spring by five-star end Myles Murphy and four-star tackle Demonte Capehart.

Bresee is the type of talent the Tigers haven’t always landed right out of high school.