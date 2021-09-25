CLEMSON FOOTBALL: NC State holds on in double OT, stuns No. 9 Tigers 27-21

It was a brutal day for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1), who now have a second loss to make it an unlikely climb to extend their streak of making every year of the playoff since the first edition in 2014. It also is a big setback in the Atlantic Division for the six-time league champions, while injuries mounted with linebacker James Skalski, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and running back Will Shipley being knocked from the game.

The takeaway

Clemson: The Tigers came in having scored just 17 points in their two games against Bowl Subdivision opponents, including failing to reach the end zone in their season-opening loss to No. 2 Georgia. Nothing in this game alleviated any of those offensive concerns, with the Tigers struggling to block up front to consistently sustain drives. The Tigers finished with just 214 total yards, with Uiagalelei throwing for 111 yards and two scores while the Tigers managed 103 on the ground.

"The criticism is warranted because that's where we are right now," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "That's what we displayed. With the way we've performed, you're going to get criticism and you're going to get comments and things like that.

"You know what? That comes with the territory because the expectation and the standard at Clemson and who we are, we're not meeting it. It's just that simple."