CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Meyer wants to know more about Tigers' Lawrence

Right now, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is considered to be the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While it seems like the Jacksonville Jaguars are locked into Lawrence, head coach Urban Myeer still wants to learn a little more about the signal caller.
On SportsCenter’s mock draft special, ESPN draft expert Todd McShay revealed that Meyer wants to get more information on Lawrence. More specifically, the Jaguars head coach wants to know more about Lawrence from a leadership perspective.
"I've talked to Urban Meyer a couple of times,” McShay said. “He wants to know what he's really like. He keeps saying to me, 'I haven't been on the field with him.' I told him that I've been on the field with him nine games and I've stalked him. I'll be a self-admitted stalker. I just wanted to see how he handles interceptions, how he handles bad drives, how he handles touchdowns, and he's always so consistent. That's one thing Urban is looking for.”
Meyer has found something he already likes about Lawrence, and it’s how quickly Lawrence and his large frame can get the ball out of his hand. When it comes to quick throws, Meyer doesn’t have any doubt that the Clemson quarterback can get the ball out of his hands in the blink of an eye.
“The other thing he's looking for, and yes it's the run game, but it's also the screen and quick game that sets up the play action,” McShay said. “Urban wants twitchiness. He's worried about, just like you would with any quarterback that's 6-5 or 6-5-and-a-half, is whether he's twitchy enough to get the ball out like a shortstop. That's what he's seen on tape and that's what he loves.”
McShay believes Lawrence is a perfect fit for what the Jaguars want to do on offense, but he’d be a great fit in just about any offense. Meyer really likes Lawrence’s physical ability, but he just wants to fill out the rest of the scouting report from a mental perspective.
“I think he fits the Jags system, but I think he can fit any system,” McShay said. “And if he doesn't fit your system, then make your system fit for him. But ultimately, Urban Meyer loves his physical tools and just wants to dive more into the mental and emotional part. And what he's hearing he really likes.”
McShay’s counterpart at ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr., joined Mike Greenberg’s podcast and explained that Lawrence doesn’t have many flaws in his game.
“He doesn’t lack anything,” Kiper said on ‘#Greeny’. “People say, ‘What does he have?’ Let’s talk about what does he lack? He lacks nothing. He’s got everything you want. People say, ‘Well he was outplayed by Joe Burrow last year, was outplayed by Justin Fields this year.’ It’s not a one-on-one, this isn’t basketball. This is a sport where you need more than just one or two guys to dominate a game."