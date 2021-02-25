CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Meyer wants to know more about Tigers' Lawrence

Right now, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is considered to be the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While it seems like the Jacksonville Jaguars are locked into Lawrence, head coach Urban Myeer still wants to learn a little more about the signal caller.

On SportsCenter’s mock draft special, ESPN draft expert Todd McShay revealed that Meyer wants to get more information on Lawrence. More specifically, the Jaguars head coach wants to know more about Lawrence from a leadership perspective.

"I've talked to Urban Meyer a couple of times,” McShay said. “He wants to know what he's really like. He keeps saying to me, 'I haven't been on the field with him.' I told him that I've been on the field with him nine games and I've stalked him. I'll be a self-admitted stalker. I just wanted to see how he handles interceptions, how he handles bad drives, how he handles touchdowns, and he's always so consistent. That's one thing Urban is looking for.”

Meyer has found something he already likes about Lawrence, and it’s how quickly Lawrence and his large frame can get the ball out of his hand. When it comes to quick throws, Meyer doesn’t have any doubt that the Clemson quarterback can get the ball out of his hands in the blink of an eye.