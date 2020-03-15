CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Meet Matt Bockhorst, new face of Tigers

“He’s going to be the face of a company or governor of a state,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about Bockhorst. “He’s a 4.0 student. He’s brilliant. He’s unbelievable. He’s one of our Paw Journey top ambassadors. He’s just an amazing young person who happens to be a nasty guard.”

And he’s openly ready to become a leader both on and off the field.

“That would be an honor,” Bockhorst said. “Seeing all the talented guys and really great guys that have come before me, it would really be special for me to become one of the faces of the team. I never do it for glory. Playing offensive line, there’s not much glory in it, but if I can be looked at by my teammates as a leader and someone who is well respected, I’d really love to try to earn that.”

He’s well on his way. Bockhorst might not be a household name.

He might be more known for his comment last season about the offensive linemen putting together a calendar swimsuit calendar.

"Everybody loves the fat guys," Bockhorst said.