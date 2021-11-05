CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Louisville seeks breakthrough vs. Tigers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville hopes to take advantage of Clemson's down year to earn its first victory against the Tigers since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference seven years ago.

It's a big ask for the Cardinals (4-4, 2-3 ACC).

Louisville is 0-6 against Clemson (5-3, 4-2) and enters Saturday night's meeting having lost three of four overall. Just getting a win is the priority right now, though knocking off the Tigers is an added incentive.

"Clemson is Clemson, whether it be 2010 or 2021," Louisville running back Jalen Mitchell said. "Each game is an opportunity to come out and show the world that we can do something great. It doesn't matter who we're playing against, it's just a matter of what we can do and how we can focus."

Eliminating late-game collapses would certainly help Louisville. That pattern continued last week as North Carolina State erased the Cardinals' 10-7 lead entering the fourth quarter with 21 points to hand them a 28-13 loss. Louisville outgained State but struggled to score, and the defense ultimately wore down.

Breakdowns on either side of the ball can't happen against Clemson, even in a down year.