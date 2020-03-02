CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence ready to move past LSU game

The fact that it came on the sport's biggest stage, and in a game in which he didn't play well, he's all to happy to get started on a new year.

"Well, I think it takes time," Lawrence said. "After a game like that especially. It takes a little while to let it sink in and kind of move on. So it took me a little while, especially just the way it happened."

Sometime the most important lessons can be learned through adversity.

Up until the LSU game, Lawrence hadn't faced many adverse situations, and he sees the loss as a teachable moment.

"Just getting more and more perspective I think is the biggest thing," Lawrence said. "I hadn't gone through much (adversity), and it's the only game I've lost since I've been here. So it definitely gives you some more perspective, and you appreciate all the little things. It just makes you want to go back and work even harder."

Coming into the spring, there were a couple of areas that Lawrence was intent on improving. One was getting in the weight room and adding a few more pounds in an effort to get stronger, while the other was evolving into a better leader.