CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence begins ’20 prep as favorite for Heisman

CLEMSON -- The Clemson football team returns to the field for their first practice of the 2020 spring session Wednesday. And with the return of football comes the return of expectations, as quarterback Trevor Lawrence enters the 2020 season as the odds-on favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy.

According to BetOnline.com, Lawrence enters his junior campaign as the favorite, at 7-2 odds, ahead of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, 4-2 odds, to take home the nation’s top individual honor.

This season marks the second time that Lawrence will enter a season with the eyes of the country on him, as he entered the 2019 season as the favorite to win the award. But last season saw the pressure of being the favorite get to Lawrence as he struggled through the first five games of the season before turning his play around — finishing the season with flurry that had many wondering if he wasn’t the best quarterback in the nation.

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports likes Lawrence in a head-to-head matchup between the two.