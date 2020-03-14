CLEMSON FOOTBALL: K.J. Henry ready to attack 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"You gotta start somewhere," Henry said. "I’d definitely say Georgia Tech and starting it off right was one of my biggest moments in 2019."

Henry's mindset had been one of reflection, acceptance and patience.

This year he is focused on having an attacking mindset.

"I try to control what I can control and have an attack mindset and trying to improve on the things that I get critiqued on every single day," Henry said. "It's my third year, it starts with the mindset. That’s really what I've been trying to focus on every day come out with the right mindset. Knowing that everybody's days are numbered and attacking each day and trying to get better."

Having the right mindset is the most important thing for coach Swinney. He carries around a sign that simply says "believe." He also has been quoted saying "to be an overachiever, you have to be an over-believer."

It's rare that greatness is given to someone. Most people have to work hard and believe in themselves to be the best version of themselves. Henry feels that he is learning to have more confidence each week and that having self-confidence will help him make the plays he needs to in 2020.