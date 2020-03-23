CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Etienne wants to be best ever

His decision to come back has also created a somewhat crowded running backroom. While that may mean less reps in practice, he is liking the extra help.

"They've been pretty great," Etienne said. "Just having all the extra backs that we have. Just having a full group. We have a lot of backs now and I mean it kind of just cuts down on my reps, just minimizing my reps. And I mean I definitely go out there and get after it and when I'm in there."

Etienne has started to realize just how far that kid from a small Louisiana town has come. He is also aware of the kind of career he has had, and proud of what he has accomplished.

"Just me, I came from Jennings, Louisiana just three years ago," Etienne said. "My only focus was just to get here and just be on the team and now just to have the career that I have and just looking back on it when it's all said and done, I was pretty good."

Zach Lentz

