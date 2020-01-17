Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has landed another 5-star commitment for the 2020 season at running back.
The major plus is the fact he is no stranger to the university campus or to the starting lineup for the Tigers.
Travis Etienne, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior tailback from Jennings, Louisiana, announced his decision on social media Friday that he has chosen to return to Clemson for his senior season and forego a pro career for a year.
The deadline for college underclassmen to officially declare for this year's NFL Draft was Friday at midnight.
Etienne is known for his ability to break tackles and create explosive momentum-shifting runs in some of the biggest games.
In the 2019 National Championship game, against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Etienne finished with 6.1 yards per carry and three total touchdowns.
Etienne became Clemson's all-time rushing leader Monday night when he surpassed the old mark after gaining 78 yards in his team's 42-25 loss to LSU for the national championship.
While he admits he has dreamed of playing in the NFL, he said “I'm not done dreaming here at Clemson either" before saying he will be back.
The decision to return reminds many longtime Tiger fans of C.J. Spiller’s decision to return for his senior season back in 2009. Spiller was the 9th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and played in 90 games across 9 NFL seasons.
The 2020 NFL Draft class is loaded with big names at the running back position, with the likes of Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard, and Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins entering.
Etienne was projected by many as a second-round selection if he chosen to turn pro. He gained 1,614 yards and scored 23 touchdowns this season. He holds the ACC career mark with 56 rushing TDs.
Another stellar year with Clemson could help propel Etienne to the first round in the 2021 NFL Draft. If that were to happen, this surprising decision could end up being worth millions more in guaranteed money.
The average career for an NFL running back is estimated to be around 2.57 years. With that considered, Etienne has chosen to take another year to improve his value and also help the Tigers make another run at the national championship.
Etienne burst onto the scene as one of the nation’s most explosive running backs in 2017 and followed up with a record-breaking 2018 and 2019 campaigns as a sophomore and junior.
He entered the 2019 bowl season with 493 career carries for 3,924 yards (8.0 avg.), plus 46 career receptions for 433 yards and four receiving touchdowns in 41 career games (28 starts).
With 4 touchdowns scored across 2 College Football Playoff to end his junior campaign, Etienne is now the ACC career leader in rushing touchdowns (56), total touchdowns (62) and points by a non-kicker (372), back-to-back ACC Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019, and is the only player in school history with multiple 1,500-yard rushing season.
Etienne is one of only 16 Power Five players since 2000 to reach the 1,500-yard mark in multiple seasons, joining A.J. Dillon, Ameer Abdullah, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Darren McFadden, Ezekiel Elliott, Jonathan Taylor, Ka’Deem Carey, Kendall Hunter, Lamar Jackson, LaMichael James, Melvin Gordon, Montee Ball, Ray Rice and Steven Jackson.
