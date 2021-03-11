CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Etienne impresses during pro day

In typical years, this would've been the chance for Etienne to build on his showing at the NFL Combine for prospects. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL canceled that session and instead focused on individual school pro days.

“I only get one opportunity at this,” said Clemson receiver Cornell Powell, who took part in the session.

Etienne expected to share the pro day stage with Lawrence, the long-haired, cannon-armed passer considered the likely No. 1 overall pick by Jacksonville in April's draft.

Lawrence, though, had a solo session on Feb. 12 so he could have surgery on his non-throwing, left shoulder. The operation took place a few days later and Lawrence has said his rehab is going well and he'll be ready for NFL training camp this summer.

Jacksonville's new coach, Urban Meyer, said this week that Lawrence did not disappoint.

“I thought he did great,” Meyer said. “We've had a couple of Zoom calls with him and he's been great and we like where we're at with him.”

Where Etienne will end up is not as clear. The senior passed up the NFL a year ago, hoping to improve his draft grade from a second to a first-round selection with a final year in college.