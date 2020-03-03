CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Etienne chronicles decision to return

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I just felt like I could come back and improve that grade,” Etienne said. “I don’t have my degree. Coming back and going second round (in 2021), at least I’d have my degree. Leaving for the second round has never been a dream of mine. I feel like I can do so much better than that. The NFL is going to be there, so I wasn’t leaving with no second-round draft grade.”

Getting that degree from Clemson is something he and his mom take very seriously. They also talk about the opportunity of what another year of college football could bring.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney felt like the program's and ACC's all-time leader in rushing and total touchdowns should’ve at least been a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back, last year. But he wasn’t.

And while he garnered some Heisman Trophy hype and some votes, a trip to New York for the ceremony as a finalist in 2020 would be a fitting end to his career.

Doing all that could put him in some debatable conversations for most accomplished Clemson and ACC player, not just running back, ever.