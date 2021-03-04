CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Elliott talks offensive improvement

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says his offense has room to improve on its 2020 performance.

In a virtual session with the media Wednesday evening, Elliott was asked what specific improvements are needed based on his review of the last season.

"It's consistency in our footwork," Elliott said. "It really came down to fundamentals, man. Just the proper step at the proper time. The proper communication. Just really getting back to the details.

"Some third-down situations. You take short yardage, we were much better in short yardage this year (than in 2019), but then we weren't as good in third-and-3. So we have to improve in third-and-3.

"We had three turnovers in the red zone, which dropped our red zone efficiency down.

"And the games where we weren't as productive running the ball, why? There was one game in particular, that first time vs. Notre Dame, I needed to do a better job of having some variety to help those guys in that tough situation. Just making sure we are constantly pushing the envelope but never going into a game plan without having enough.