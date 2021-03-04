CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Elliott talks offensive improvement

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says his offense has room to improve on its 2020 performance.
In a virtual session with the media Wednesday evening, Elliott was asked what specific improvements are needed based on his review of the last season.
"It's consistency in our footwork," Elliott said. "It really came down to fundamentals, man. Just the proper step at the proper time. The proper communication. Just really getting back to the details.
"Some third-down situations. You take short yardage, we were much better in short yardage this year (than in 2019), but then we weren't as good in third-and-3. So we have to improve in third-and-3.
"We had three turnovers in the red zone, which dropped our red zone efficiency down.
"And the games where we weren't as productive running the ball, why? There was one game in particular, that first time vs. Notre Dame, I needed to do a better job of having some variety to help those guys in that tough situation. Just making sure we are constantly pushing the envelope but never going into a game plan without having enough.
"The depth on the offensive line, we really have to grow that up. There were really three games where we ineffective, rushing for less than four yards per clip. The first was the ND game, which was lack of fundamentals in crunch time and some schematic things I can do better. Boston College, they were dead set and their structure was going to stop the run and we didn't quite have the threat of the QB pull in that game plan. And then you get into the Ohio State game, we were running the ball early. And then once it got into a track meet, they were pinning their ears back and it was hard to become efficient running the football so you had to lean on the pass."
Elliott tested positive for COVID-19 in the lead-up to Clemson's Playoff semifinal game vs. Ohio State in January and thus was unable to attend or coach in the game.
"It was probably harder the first couple of days I found out," Elliott said. "Just the initial shock. I had no idea it had happened. Right as we were coming off the practice field for a final walk-through, I thought I was being summoned over to the side to possibly talk about an injured player. And when they told me, man I broke down. Started thinking immediately, 'What have I done? Could I have done something better?'
"But by the time we got to the game and I was able to be a part of the preparation, I was excited to see the guys play. I thought they did a good job early on and then it was a little tougher toward the middle of the game when things weren't going our way. But by the time I got to the game, I kind of centered myself and found a little peace, understanding that God doesn't say oops and everything happens for a reason. But as the game went on and to see the guys struggle and know I wasn't there to help them out, that's when it started to hurt."
- Elliott was asked what C.J. Spiller brings to the table as a running backs coach.
"He can talk about some things that I personally haven't experienced," Elliott said. "Just the true preparation process as a running back. I can talk specifically about wide out because that's the position that I played. I did the best I could trying to teach myself (running back), but he has first-hand knowledge. He can talk more of the eye discipline. I know what to teach, but I've never done it. It's a little bit different when you've actually done it -- you just have a different perspective."
- He was asked about the transition from coaching running backs to tight ends.
"Man it's a lot of fun," Elliott said. "First, it's a real honor to be asked to move positions so that C.J. Spiller could come in. I'm a guy that knows all about the program, and if it wasn't for Spiller, I wouldn't be in this position today. So first and foremost it was an honor that coach (Dabo) Swinney would ask me to move positions so that C.J. could move in."
- Elliott was asked about senior running back Lyn-J Dixon.
"We really haven't had pads on much, but today we kind of got out of the way and let them bang a little bit," Elliott said. "I saw more decisiveness in his cuts, trusting the system. C.J. is doing a good job of helping him transition. We knew he's a great perimeter runner, but what I've seen is a little bit more sense of urgency, squaring up his pads, and trying to do the dirty things so he can get the opportunities to hit the home runs, which we know he's capable of."