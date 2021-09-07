CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Elliott seeks answers after poor offensive showing

Swinney acknowledged that he wished the Tigers had stayed with the run more than relying on Uiagalelei's arm to get them down field.

Kobe Pace, a sophomore, opened the game at tailback, while Lyn-J Dixon, who had been Etienne's main backup the past three seasons, got only one carry for 10 yards — which turned out to be longest for a Clemson running back in the loss.

Swinney said Georgia's defense will make even the most talented run game look bad at times. Still, "with D.J. not being settled in, we didn't do a good job in sticking with the run and hanging in there," Swinney said.

Clemson's five-star freshman tailback, Will Shipley, ran just four times for seven yards. He also had an 11-yard catch.

Uiagalelei said it's a different college experience for him after the Georgia loss. Yes, he also lost as a starter at Notre Dame, 47-40 in overtime last fall, but he threw for 439 yards — the most ever against the Irish.

In this one, Uiagalelei spent time on the ground or scrambling away from defenders.

He's heard the early complaints on social media but chooses to trust in the better days he knows are ahead when Clemson gets cranked up.

"I didn't play my best and I know that," Uiagalelei said. "I'm ready for a challenge. I'm ready for week two. I'm ready for a different attitude and I'm ready to play."

