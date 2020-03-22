CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Elliott's looking for Ross to be more 'polished'

Justyn Ross received a valuable lesson through a great opportunity that his offensive coordinator hopes he takes to heart.

Following his sophomore season, the Clemson receiver, who wasn’t eligible to enter the NFL draft yet, was one of the college football players selected to attend the NFL Scouting Combine to shadow what the future professional players go through.

“He had an opportunity to go up to the combine as one of those guys who gets to see the combine before it happens for him, and he realizes that if you want to be a pro, you got to start preparing like a pro now,” OC Tony Elliott said. “If you don't know how to be a pro by the time you get there, it's almost too late.”

Ross is destined to play at the next level, but he’s still not a finished product in college.

The Phenix City, Alabama, native had a monster run at the end of the 2018 season, racking up 301 yards and three touchdowns in two playoff games, including the national championship win over Alabama.

He led the team in receiving yards as a true freshman, but his sophomore season wasn’t quite as electric. Ross was first in receptions with 66, but he finished with 865 yards in 14 games, seeing his average per catch drop from 21.7 in 2018 to 13.1 in 2019.