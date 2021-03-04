CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Elliott back from COVID, wooing by Vols

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is grateful the stress of December and January is behind him and he's once more doing a job he loves.

The Tigers imaginative play-caller was out with COVID-19 for the team's 49-28 Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State in the national semifinals. Soon after, Elliott strongly considered leaving as he was courted for the head coaching job at one of the Southeastern Conference's resource-rich programs in Tennessee.

“You know, I thought I had made it through the coaching carousel unscathed,” Elliott joked.

Elliott spoke with new Vols athletic director Danny White before choosing to remain with the Tigers.

“Definitely, it was something that I really had to sit down and think about and consider and pray about, and talk to people, and try to find the right confirmation,” Elliott said. "At the end of the day, when I put everything on the table, it just wasn’t the right time.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is happy to have Elliott back leading an offense that loses its two marquee players in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne. That was apparent when Elliott received a raise last month that made him a $2 million a year coordinator.