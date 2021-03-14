CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Derion Kendrick arrested on gun, drug charges

T&D Staff Report
ROCK HILL-- Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Friday morning, WIS-TV and other media outlets are reporting.
Officers say they found Kendrick sleeping in a vehicle at around 3 a.m. with a weapon on his lap.
According to officials, Kendrick is charged with unlawful carrying of a gun and issued a citation for possession of marijuana in his hometown of Rock Hill.
He was given a personal recognizance bond Friday morning.
Kendrick was dismissed from Clemson last month. He’s a former five-star prospect and currently in the NCAA transfer portal.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!