CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Derion Kendrick arrested on gun, drug charges
CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ACC Championship Football

Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) tangles with Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley (88) during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship on Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.

 Brian Blanco, AP

ROCK HILL-- Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Friday morning, WIS-TV and other media outlets are reporting.

Officers say they found Kendrick sleeping in a vehicle at around 3 a.m. with a weapon on his lap.

According to officials, Kendrick is charged with unlawful carrying of a gun and issued a citation for possession of marijuana in his hometown of Rock Hill.

He was given a personal recognizance bond Friday morning.

Kendrick was dismissed from Clemson last month. He’s a former five-star prospect and currently in the NCAA transfer portal.

