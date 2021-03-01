CLEMSON FOOTBALL: DB Kendrick dismissed from program

Clemson's defense will look a bit different in 2021, after all.
The Tigers dismissed star cornerback Derion Kendrick from the program Sunday, per Clemson247. The news comes 48 days after Kendrick surprised many by returning to school for his senior season rather than declaring for the NFL Draft.
With Clemson previously slated to bring back all 11 starters defensively, Kendrick’s departure follows the exit of starting linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and necessitates a change of plans for Clemson's secondary, though this might not be the extreme loss some might think.
While Kendrick is immensely talented former 5-star recruit with an NFL future, perhaps in the first few rounds, the Tigers are used to playing without the first-team all-ACC selection. Kendrick started nine games last year, playing 382 snaps. He did lead the team in that category, but four other Tigers defenders played at least 238 and two others saw at least 181.
For all of his natural abilities, Kendrick was just PFF College's third-highest graded cornerback (69) on Clemson’s roster. So while Clemson is losing a critical defensive piece, Kendrick’s dismissal isn’t as devastating as it may appear on the surface with some experienced depth remaining on the roster.
Given the reset at the top of Clemson’s cornerback depth chart, let’s quickly run down the names you need to know ahead of the 2021 season. Unsurprisingly, there’s plenty of talent remaining for Tigers cornerback coach Mike Reed to experiment with.
- ANDREW BOOTH (JR.) PFF Grade: 74.7: Maybe the most naturally talented cornerback on the roster even when Kendrick was around, Andrew Booth is now slotted as CB1 for Clemson.
- SHERIDAN JONES (JR.) PFF Grade: 65.1: Booth made the highlight plays a season ago. But his fellow 2019 classmate actually started the most games opposite Kendrick (eight) compared to four for Booth.
- MARIO GOODRICH (SR.) PFF Grade: 55.6: The third player in Clemson’s cornerback room with starting experience, Mario Goodrich played a career-high 238 snaps last season in eight games and with four starts.
- MALCOLM GREENE (SOPH.) PFF Grade: 62: As the 2020 season wore on, true freshman Malcolm Greene began to push his way into the mix. Almost all of those 194 snaps came down the stretch for the Tigers against Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Ohio State, with Greene earning starts in three of those contests.
- FRED DAVIS (SOPH.) PFF Grade: 72.7: The No. 53 overall prospect in the 2020 class played well as a true freshman, posting the second-best PFF College grade among the cornerbacks on the roster.
- NATHANIEL WIGGINS (FR.) PFF Grade: NA: The wild card for Clemson in the cornerback mix, Nathaniel Wiggins is an early enrollee as part of the 2021 class — and Kendrick's departure makes it an even bigger move in hindsight that Clemson was able to flip Wiggins late from LSU.