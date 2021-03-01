CLEMSON FOOTBALL: DB Kendrick dismissed from program

Clemson's defense will look a bit different in 2021, after all.

The Tigers dismissed star cornerback Derion Kendrick from the program Sunday, per Clemson247. The news comes 48 days after Kendrick surprised many by returning to school for his senior season rather than declaring for the NFL Draft.

With Clemson previously slated to bring back all 11 starters defensively, Kendrick’s departure follows the exit of starting linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and necessitates a change of plans for Clemson's secondary, though this might not be the extreme loss some might think.

While Kendrick is immensely talented former 5-star recruit with an NFL future, perhaps in the first few rounds, the Tigers are used to playing without the first-team all-ACC selection. Kendrick started nine games last year, playing 382 snaps. He did lead the team in that category, but four other Tigers defenders played at least 238 and two others saw at least 181.

For all of his natural abilities, Kendrick was just PFF College's third-highest graded cornerback (69) on Clemson’s roster. So while Clemson is losing a critical defensive piece, Kendrick’s dismissal isn’t as devastating as it may appear on the surface with some experienced depth remaining on the roster.