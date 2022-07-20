CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Clemson looks to rebound after last season

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he still has confidence in his starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei despite the Tigers 10-3 record last season.

“I don’t need anybody on a message board to tell me who DJ is,” Swinney said at ACC Media Day Wednesday. “I got a lot of confidence in DJ, he’s an unbelievable young man on and off the field. One of the best leaders that we’ve had come through. He’s incredibly committed. He has some scars on him and some shrapnel and some wounds, that’s going to serve him well as he goes into this year.”

Clemson is looking to rebound after not making the ACC Championship game for the first time since 2014.

“(Football) is a game of performance, and you can’t change that,” Swinney said. “I can talk about how great (DJ) is all day long, but he has to go do it. I believe in him, and there ain’t no doubt about that.”

Clemson will feature two new coordinators as Brandon Streeter takes over the offense and Wes Goodwin is set to take over the defense. They replace Tony Elliott (Virginia) and Brent Venables (Oklahoma) who each left for head coaching opportunities.

Both Streeter and Goodwin held positions on Swinney’s staff.

“It’s not always feasible to promote from within,” Swinney said. “This was an easy decision for me. (Wes) has been with me since December 2008, I have never been with a guy more prepared. He is so deserving, and has already done an amazing job. I’m glad we had an opportunity to go through a bowl and get a game under our belt.”

Swinney said the best part was letting the defensive players know Goodwin would be taking over after Venables departure.

“There was this enthusiasm and excitement,” Swinney said. “They know Wes, they know who he is, they know what he brings to the table. To be able to get hands-on experience going through a bowl, going through spring and summer, we’re ready to roll.”

Swinney said Streeter is just as deserving after joining the staff in December of 2014.

“(Brandon) has turned down multiple coordinator jobs in and out of our league,” Swinney said. “He has been our passing game coordinator for a few years now, but he deserved (this opportunity) and has earned it.”

Swinney said Clemson is one of four Power Five schools to not lose a player to the transfer portal following spring practice.

“We had 109 guys go through spring, and 109 guys are still here,” Swinney said. “That says a lot about what our players think about our coaches, but more importantly what they think of their experience and the love of Clemson.”

Quarterback Hunter Johnson transferred back to Clemson after initially leaving to go play at Northwestern.

“I think the greatest asset you have, and what’s most important is your players,” Swinney said. “We recruit young people that value education and want the things that align with what we offer. We talk about serving their heart, not their talent. It’s a relationship-drive place, and that’s a credit to the character of our team. The leadership and culture of our locker room and the accountability and their love for each other.”