CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers parlayed their 15-0 season and a second victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship to a No. 1-ranked recruiting class.
As of 6 p.m., Clemson’s group ranked as the consensus top class in the country, sitting atop rankings for Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN and being listed by Sports Illustrated as the country’s top class through the first day of the three-day early signing period.
Per Rivals’ rankings, Clemson signed the top two players in the nation (No. 1 Bryan Bresee and No. 2 D.J. Uiagalelei).
The Tigers welcomed 24 signees Wednesday, and according to head coach Dabo Swinney, the class is something to be excited about.
"Merry Christmas early. Merry Christmas to everybody," Swinney said. "We're super pumped. Appreciate everybody being here. This is always a fun time and it's always great to be a Tiger and especially on days like this."
The Tigers finished up Wednesday in historic fashion as they claimed their first-ever No. 1 recruiting class under Swinney.
However, more important to Swinney than the Tigers' final ranking is the reach of the Tiger paw.
"Our brand is really strong," Swinney said. "We're going to sign kids from 12 different states today and since then, we will now have signed kids from 25 different states. So still got a little work to do. Maybe I'll find one in South Dakota one day, who knows? But you know, it's just amazing where we've got one each from Connecticut, Maryland, Texas, Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee and California. We've got two from South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina, three from Florida and six from the state of Georgia. So a really, really good group.
"This is our 10th consecutive top-15 class. So I'm 11 years head coach. It's our 10th top-15 class in a row. We may sign our very first ever No. 1 class in the country. So, for whatever that means, could be a first today."
National Signing Day is special for Swinney, not because of the highly-ranked players who are committing to become Tigers, as great as that is, but rather because it is this day that makes college football unique.
"I mean, that's the one thing I don't like about the NFL is you don't get to recruit," Swinney said. "You know, they just give you one first-round pick and you know, one second-round pick. Maybe you get a couple here and there, but you don't, nobody gets an option, you know, so you can't really out-recruit anybody. But man, we get to live in Clemson, South Carolina, and this beautiful environment. And it's just pretty cool to see young men come all the way from California to Connecticut, to Miami, to Kansas, to Texas, to Louisiana and Ohio and everywhere in between.
"So this little special place that we all love, called Clemson, it's awesome and we just appreciate these young men and their families for believing in us. And again, it's awesome to see their excitement when they ... choose Clemson."
The shift in recruiting from being a top-20 program in the recruiting rankings to the top program in the nation has come because more players want to come to Clemson than ever before.
“It’s just an easier conversation. We’ve always reached out to national guys, but my big thing is if it’s too inconvenient for a guy to come visit us unofficially or come to camp, then we’re probably not going to get them for four years," Swinney said. “We’ve just had a lot more guys that want to come see us.
"With the exposure to our brand, we’ve benefited greatly from the last five years.”
While there is no doubt that the Tigers' recent success on the football field has had a direct correlation to the success on the recruiting trail, Swinney also credits the Clemson administration for some of the improvements.
“We have complete commitment from our university — our administration,” Swinney said. “We have great facilities, it’s important. At the end of the day, it’s about the people there. You can go stay at a Ritz Carlton, but if they treat you like crap, you ain’t going back. I don’t care how fluffy the pillows are.
“At the end of the day, it’s about people. We’ve got a bunch of good people at Clemson. That’s always been my focus, to surround myself with good people, to build a program, to change a culture. You have to do that through recruiting. You do that through discipline. You do that through graduation. You do that through staff.”
The 2020 early signing period Clemson signees are:
- DJ UIAGALELEI, QB - Five stars | 6-5, 243 | The Inland Empire, Calif.
- BRYAN BRESEE, DT - Five stars | 6-5, 290 | Damascus, Md.
- DEMARKCUS BOWMAN, RB - Five stars | 5-10, 191 | Lakeland, Fla.
- DEMONTE CAPEHART, DT - Five stars | 6-5, 295 | Bradenton, Fla.
- MYLES MURPHY, DE - Five stars | 6-5, 260 | Powder Springs, Ga.
- FRED DAVIS, DB - Five stars | 6-0, 192 | Jacksonville, Fla.
- SERGIO ALLEN, LB - Four stars | 6-1, 217 | Fort Valley, Ga.
- E.J. WILLIAMS, WR - Four stars | 6-3, 188 | Phenix City, Ala.
- BRYN TUCKER, OL - Four stars | 6-5, 305 | Knoxville, Tenn.
- TRE’ WILLIAMS, DT - Four stars | 6-2, 306 | Washington D.C.
- TRENTON SIMPSON, LB - Four stars | 6-3, 224 | Charlotte, NC
- KEVIN SWINT, LB - Four stars | 6-2, 243 | Carrollton, Ga.
- MALCOLM GREENE S - Four stars | 5-10, 180 | Highland Springs, Va.
- RJ MICKENS, DB - Four stars | 6-0, 197 | Southlake, Texas
- WALKER PARKS, OL - Four stars | 6-5, 275 | Lexington, Ky.
- PAUL TCHIO, OL - Four stars | 6-5, 299 | Milton, Ga.
- MITCHELL MAYES, OL - Four stars | 6-4, 306 | Raleigh, NC
- TRENT HOWARD, OL - Three stars | 6-4, 283 | Birmingham, Ala.
- TYLER VENABLES, S/QB - Three stars | 5-10, 191 | Central, SC
- SAGE ENNIS, TE - Three stars | 6-4, 220 | Tallahassee, Fla.
- KOBE PRYOR, RB - Three stars | 5-10, 205 | Cedartown, Ga.
- AJOU AJOU, WR - Three stars | 6-4, 220 | Brooks, Alberta, Canada
- JOHN WILLIAMS, OL - Three stars | 6-5, 270 | Canton, Ga.
- TANNER TESSMAN, K - Top 25 soccer player | 6-2, 183 | Birmingham, Ala.
