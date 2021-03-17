CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Ceiling for defensive front as high as ever

Clemson concluded the first half of its spring practices with a full-field scrimmage (closed to media) inside Memorial Stadium on March 10.
The Tigers and the university are in the midst of spring break this week and will resume spring ball next week leading up to the Saturday, April 3, spring game.
Here we highlight five notable items we've learned thus far regarding the Clemson defense.
1. The ceiling up front, particularly inside, is as high as it has been in years.
Mostly for three reasons:
- Tyler Davis is healthy. (So is Ruke Orhorhoro and Tre Williams.)
- Bryan Bresee is in Year 2.
- Williams is primed to be a legit rotational player this season.
Dabo Swinney on Williams:
"Let me tell you, Tre Williams, I saw enough of him to see his natural ability. He's still got a lot to learn, but he is a high-level talent at D-tackle. A lot of natural stuff. He's twitchy, explosive, incredibly athletic for his size, he's smart. I think he's going to be a guy that we are talking about for a long time around here."
Also, Swinney highlighted DeMonte Capehart as a player who shined in last week's scrimmage. Capehart is limited in some capacities this spring but should be full-go for the summer/fall.
Swinney last week: "Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee are at another level. They are having some of their best practices I've seen since they've been here."
Enough said.
2. The competition at corner is bringing out the best in the candidates.
What Swinney has told us: Mario Goodrich is the most self-aware he's been during his career; Andrew Booth is having his best spring; he's "super, super excited" about Fred Davis; and Sheridan Jones has upped the physicality and aggression.
Plus, Nate Wiggins is going to have a shot to compete this fall if he can put on the right kind of weight this offseason. Swinney has complimented Wiggins' speed, toughness, instincts, ball skills, and length more than once already.
Malcolm Greene will have shoulder surgery and will miss the second half of spring, but he'll be ready to go this summer. Goodrich will take nickel reps in his place.
3. Trenton Simpson is going to be a bit of utility man this fall.
He's repping mostly SAM of course, but he's also learning WILL and MIKE. That's interesting to me because Clemson already has good depth at MIKE and WILL. I interpret that to mean when the SAM comes off the field in favor of the nickel, Clemson still wants to find ways to keep Simpson on the field.
Simpson is up from 225 to 233 and hopes to get to 235 by the fall.
"Trenton Simpson is a problem for anybody we play," Swinney said. "You better know where he's at. He gives us a lot of positional flexibility."
4. The safeties are getting a lot of work this spring with Lannden Zanders out and Nolan Turner not taking live reps.
What we don't know is if anybody is separating from the pack. This is a question for Swinney or Brent Venables in the near future.
Joseph Charleston, Ray Thornton, Jalyn Phillips are seeing plenty of valuable work this spring after getting valuable reps last fall too.
Not convinced Year 2 is when R.J. Mickens makes his impact, but maybe Year 1 is when Andrew Mukuba starts to make his.
"He's dynamic, he's smooth, excellent ball skills, tough kid," Swinney said.
5. Pressure is on for the defensive ends to register a greater pass-rushing impact than last year.
"Defensive line-wise, we have to take another step," Swinney said. "I love the talent, but we've got to take another step and be a dominant force in those trenches."
K.J. Henry is out this spring, so that has meant plenty of reps for Myles Murphy, Xavier Thomas, Justin Mascoll, Greg Williams and Kevin Swint.
Swinney likes the consistent effort and presence of Thomas. He likes what he's seen from Swint, a player he calls "one of the best pure football players on the team," with his hand in the ground for the first time, too. Williams is getting a ton of work, which should bode well for his ability to contribute this fall."
Freshman Cade Denhoff missed a few practices.
Murphy hasn't been spotlighted by Swinney or the media much this spring, but that doesn't mean he's not reaching a new level behind the scenes. My guess is he’s Clemson’s most valuable defender in 2021.