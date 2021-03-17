CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Ceiling for defensive front as high as ever

Swinney last week: "Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee are at another level. They are having some of their best practices I've seen since they've been here."

Enough said.

2. The competition at corner is bringing out the best in the candidates.

What Swinney has told us: Mario Goodrich is the most self-aware he's been during his career; Andrew Booth is having his best spring; he's "super, super excited" about Fred Davis; and Sheridan Jones has upped the physicality and aggression.

Plus, Nate Wiggins is going to have a shot to compete this fall if he can put on the right kind of weight this offseason. Swinney has complimented Wiggins' speed, toughness, instincts, ball skills, and length more than once already.

Malcolm Greene will have shoulder surgery and will miss the second half of spring, but he'll be ready to go this summer. Goodrich will take nickel reps in his place.

3. Trenton Simpson is going to be a bit of utility man this fall.