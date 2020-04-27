Clemson football camps among canceled summer events at university

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Clemson’s recruiting in football and other sports will continue to be accomplished long distance this summer.

The university announced Monday the cancellation of all in-person, main-campus athletic camps this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellations will also include all academic camps and educational programs scheduled this summer.

The shutdown will include football coach Dabo Swinney’s popular summer camps, which are a key part of the program’s recruiting efforts.

Last summer, more than 1,100 rising 8th through 12th-graders from 31 states attended Swinney’s camp.

Swinney and his staff have done well in attracting some of the nation’s top players, in part because they came to work out at the school’s facilities. Clemson finished with the No. 1 recruiting class for this upcoming football season, according to ESPN.com.

In an announcement sent to all Clemson employees and students Monday, the university said, “We recognize summer experiences have positive impacts both on those participating and the entire Clemson community, but by taking these proactive steps now, we believe we’re putting our university in the strongest position possible to support our students and our university’s long-term success.”

