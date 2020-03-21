CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Adversity will make Lawrence better

After losing his first game as a starter since his senior year at Cartersville High School, junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence had to face something he had not dealt with in almost three years: adversity.

Despite the lack of losses on Lawrence's record, the star quarterback is no stranger to bouncing back, whether from a missed throw, an injury, or a loss on the biggest stage in college football.

Lawrence pointed to his experience as a quarterback as the main reason that he will rebound from the adversity he has experienced since January 13th.

"Just, I mean I feel like I've, through my two years, I've just been through every different situation you could be in, just getting more and more perspective I think is the biggest thing," Lawrence said. "But then, yeah, going through some adversity, I hadn't gone through much and it's the only game I've lost since I've been here. So it definitely gives you some more perspective and you appreciate all the little things and just it makes you want to go back and work even harder when you get back there and have a chance at that moment again."

As to how specifically he will improve in the spring, Lawrence sees himself spending more time lifting weights at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex.