The Clemson Tigers enter their fifth consecutive College Football Playoff in search of the program’s fourth national championship and with hopes of becoming the first repeat national champion in the CFP era.
The Tigers would become the first back-to-back champion since Alabama’s consecutive titles in BCS National Championship games in 2011-12. The title would be Clemson’s third in four years, which would place the Tigers with the 2009-12 Alabama Crimson Tide and 1994-97 Nebraska Cornhuskers as the only FBS programs in the AP poll era to accomplish the feat.
Clemson entered the season as the nation’s No. 1 team in both polls for the first time in school history, a perch it held until the final week of September. Clemson would eventually drop as low as No. 4 in the AP poll and No. 5 in the CFP listing before climbing back to No. 3, where it sits today in both major polls and in College Football Playoff seedings.
The Tigers became the first team since Alabama in 1966 to enter the year as the AP No. 1 and finish the regular season third or lower despite not losing a game.
Clemson bulldozed its way through the majority of its 2019 campaign, posting a 13-0 record for only the third time in school history (2015, 2018 and 2019). Clemson has outscored its opponents, 605-138, an average margin of 35.9 points per game, outpacing the school record of 35.3 established by Coach John Heisman’s squad in Clemson’s fifth year of football in 1900. Along the way, Clemson has collected a national-best 11 wins against Power Five opponents, and even with the inclusion of a one-point conference road win in September, Clemson won those 11 games against Power Five opponents by an average of 34.5 points.
When Clemson has the ball
• Trevor Lawrence (QB): Lawrence, the first-team AllACC selection and Manning Award finalist who enters bowl season 28-0 at Clemson including a 24-0 record as a starter. The sophomore has completed 232-of-337 passes (68.8%) for 3,172 yards and a career-high 34 touchdowns with eight interceptions for a passer rating of 176.45.
Lawrence received criticism for interceptions early in the season, throwing his eighth of the year in the first quarter of Clemson’s Oct. 19 game at Louisville, when he threw two interceptions in the opening period.
Since the start of the second quarter of that game, Lawrence is 134-of-163 (82.2%) for 1,866 yards with 23 touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 224.9. He also has thrown 169 consecutive pass attempts without an interception, tying his own single-season school record of 169 set at the conclusion of last season
• Travis Etienne: This season, Etienne became the ACC’s all-time career leader in rushing touchdowns (54), total touchdowns (57) and points by a non-kicker (348). He earned ACC Player of the Year honors for the second straight season, becoming the first running back to collect the award in back-to-back seasons in more than four decades (Mike Voight in 1975-76).
Etienne, whose snub from the Doak Walker Award finalist list was the subject of passionate discourse from Swinney in the local and national media, has rushed for 1,500 yards in 2019 on 182 carries with 17 rushing touchdowns. His growth in the passing game was a focus of his in the offseason as well, evidenced now by his third-place rank on the team in receptions (29) and adding 298 yards and two scores in that capacity.
• Tee Higgins: Higgins enters the bowl season with eight touchdowns in his last three games, giving him 27 career touchdown receptions to tie DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for the most in school history. Higgins’ 1,082 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns lead the Tigers this season on 52 receptions.
When Ohio State has the ball
• Isaiah Simmons (LB): Simmons was named as the country’s top linebacker by becoming Clemson’s first Butkus Award winner in school history in 2019.
He won ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Bednarik, Nagurski and Lott IMPACT Trophy after posting 93 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, seven pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery through 13 games.
• Tanner Muse (S): Muse is a vocal leader who was a Thorpe Award semifinalist and first-team All-ACC selection while leading Clemson with four interceptions.
Muse enters the 2019 bowl season with 229 career tackles (9.5 for loss), 15 passes broken up, 4.0 sacks, seven interceptions for 102 yards (including a 64-yard return for a touchdown), a forced fumble and a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown in 1,748 snaps over 57 career games (37 starts).
• K'Von Wallace (S): Wallace, a third-team All-ACC pick, enters the 2019 bowl season credited with 159 career tackles (4.5 for loss), 20 passes broken up, five interceptions returned for 180 yards (including one returned for a touchdown), a sack and two forced fumbles in 1,724 snaps over 57 games (34 starts).
Preview and prediction
Though Ohio State enters the Fiesta Bowl with 924 all-time victories, second most in FBS history, the Buckeyes remain winless in three all-time meetings with Clemson.
All three previous matchups have come in postseason play, including the 1978 Gator Bowl, 2014 Orange Bowl and 2016 Fiesta Bowl. This year's contest will be a rematch of the teams' most recent meeting in 2016 in Clemson's only previous Fiesta Bowl appearance.
Every meeting between the two programs has come with both squads ranked in the top 20 in the AP Poll. This will mark the second straight time that the teams will meet with both squads in the top three.
But will the Tigers continue their run of recent success against the Buckeyes, or will the Buckeyes buck history and take home the Fiesta Bowl trophy and book their ticket to New Orleans for the College Football Playoff National Championship?
Prediction: Clemson 34, Ohio State 20
