CAROLINA-CLEMSON Tigers hold Gamecocks scoreless to take 7th win

COLUMBIA -- Clemson rolled to its seventh straight win over South Carolina on Saturday night, winning 30-0 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Tigers got the run game going early and never looked back.

Clemson finished with 265 rushing yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

The Tigers had 64 rushing yards on their first drive of the game, capped off by a 29 yard rushing touchdown from running back Will Shipley.

The Gamecocks went three and out in their first two drives, the second came after Cam Smith picked off a deep pass from DJ Uiagalelei.

After not being able to capitalize off the interception a bad Kroeger punt put Clemson at the USC 40 yard line but they too were unable to capitalize..

Jason Brown got off to a similar start as Uiagalelei, throwing an interception on the Gamecocks third drive of the game. The pick appeared to be due to a miscommunication between Brown and Jaheim Bell where Brown threw to the sideline and Bell cut inside towards midfield.

The interception put Clemson in the red zone but the Tigers were only able to come away with three points off of a 29 yard field goal from BT Potter, giving Clemson a 10-0 lead.

After its first drive the Clemson rush attack seemed to go to sleep but it opened back up soon after the start of the first quarter. Kobe Pace put together 47 rushing yards in one drive and ran in a 34 yard touchdown rush for the Tigers second rushing score of the first half. The touchdown put Clemson up 17-0.

The ensuing drive ended in yet another punt for the Gamecocks, with the only play of note being a 30 yard connection between Brown and fellow Saint Francis transfer EJ Jenkins.

South Carolina's defense was able to stop the next Clemson drive on a fourth and one after a Cam Smith batted down a 50-50 ball near the end zone.

Despite the positive momentum, the Gamecocks were still unable to get anything going on offense. Brown rolled out and threw a ball deep down field into double coverage and Andrew Booth Jr. picked off Brown for the second time.

The Gamecocks punted four times compared to Clemson who punted twice in the first half.

The start of the second half was much of the same for South Carolina. The Gamecock offense went three and out, only totaling five yards of offense on the first drive. After the punt, Clemson was able to drive 34 yards down the field to set up a 47 yard field goal by Potter that put the Tigers up 20-0.

After yet another punt, Brown was replaced by Zeb Noland at quarterback. Brown finished the night with 67 passing yards. South Carolina turned the ball over on downs in Noland's first drive, one that started at the Clemson 37 yard line.

Noland didn't have much luck the rest of the game, finishing with 96 yards and fumbling the ball when the Gamecocks reached Clemson territory on his second drive under center.

Potter continued to thrive for the Tigers, successfully kicking his third field goal of the day. The final nail in the coffin came towards the end of the fourth quarter when Clemson running back Phil Mafah ran in a touchdown from six yards out, making it a 30-0 game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0