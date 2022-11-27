CAROLINA/CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Beamer calls out those doubting the Gamecocks

After South Carolina took down College Football Playoff hopeful Clemson, head coach Shane Beamer used his postgame interview as a chance to call out people doubting the Gamecocks.

The No. 7 Clemson Tigers lost 31-30 to South Carolina Saturday, effectively ending their shot at a CFP berth. Beamer spoke to the heart of his team and used his chance to direct a shot at the media — and possibly coach Dabo Swinney.

“I saw Jesse Palmer on TV last night. And I saw he said Clemson needs a big win to impress the committee. Clemson needed to worry about winning the football game,” Beamer said. “Because we had a confident bunch and a hell of a football team coming in here. And I think the narrative was that we’re a feel-good story. We got a good football team and we showed it.”

By themselves, Beamer’s comments reflect that chip on their shoulder that the Gamecocks entered Saturday’s game with after hearing about how Clemson was looking to crush them for a better CFP ranking.

However, the idea of a team forgetting to win the game in front of them rings a little more painful for Clemson coming from an SEC coach after Swinney made similar comments about Tennessee when they were upset by South Carolina before.

“They’re flipping burgers during the conference championship weekend, like are we going to Atlanta or Phoenix, and next thing you know you forget you gotta go play,” said Swinney about Tennessee’s fall from the CFP picture while campaigning for respect for the ACC.

Although Beamer’s quotes weren’t a direct copy of Swinney’s, the impact on the rivalry between the SEC and ACC at a national championship level was not lessened after the comments by both coaches. With the loss, Clemson is now on the outside of the playoff discussion while South Carolina finishes its season with huge wins over two top-10 teams.

Here are highlights of what else Beamer had to say after the game:

“First of all, best of luck to coach Sweeney and and his team next week in Charlotte. I mean that is a championship-level team that we just beat. I have tons of respect for him and what he’s about.”

“I know how important this game was to so many people in this state. I’m just so happy for our fans. I’m so happy for our seniors, our players."

“I hope you all understand like it is special, what we got in that locker room ... Nobody flinched. And you know, we were a confident team coming in here today and we got better as the game changed.”

Spencer Rattler is a fantastic quarterback who played very well: “I told him we’re gonna win this game in the second half because of you.”

“He’s a hell of a quarterback, is a great kid and what a leader he is for us."

Beamer on the first interception Rattler threw that resulted in a pick six: “Trotter made a great play, on the interception ... as crappy as it was ... we didn’t flinch ..."

Beamer said he apologized to Clayton White for the fact that the offense couldn’t put the game away multiple times.

Beamer joked he aged 60 years during the game, saying he was grateful walking off the field when the clock hit zero.

Joked that they’ve essentially played in their own College Football Playoff the last two weeks, and said that if the committee needs any information about Tennessee or Clemson to let him know.

Beamer on what the win means for offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield: “Just a little fighter he is and he’ll be the first to tell you that we didn’t coach well enough in the Florida game, we didn’t coach well enough in the Missouri game ... we knew what the issues were ... Satt did a great job.”

Beamer on Rattler’s performance the last few weeks: Told him he could cement his legacy over the last few weeks of the season.

“You wanna talk about Satt taking a lot of crap, (Rattler) has taken a lot of crap and just comes to work every day and blocks out the noise. ... There’s no other quarterback I’d rather have.

“Hoping he can come back next year and do it again."