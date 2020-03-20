Black Cat Barton, one of Frank Howard’s most respected players passes away

After serving in the U.S. Navy from 1946-48, Barton came to Clemson as a freshman in 1949. He lettered on the 1950 team that finished with an undefeated season and Clemson’s first top 10 final ranking. He was a starter on the 1951 team that played in the Gator Bowl, and the 1952 team.

During his senior year Barton was named a second-team All-American by UPI, the first Clemson defensive lineman in history to earn All-America honors. He was also named All-State and All-South. At the conclusion of the academic year, he was the recipient of the Clemson Blue Key Award as the school’s top athlete in any sport.

Barton was selected in the sixth round, the 66th over pick of the NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he suffered a knee injury in the College All-Star Game in July of 1953 and the injury ended his career.

In 1987, Barton was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame and the State of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

At the conclusion of his 30-year coaching career, Howard named Barton to his All-Howard team.