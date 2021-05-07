Albert Huggins reportedly to play for Saints

A former Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Clemson football standout has found a new home in the NFL, TheClemsonInsider.com is reporting.

Defensive tackle Albert Huggins is signing with the New Orleans Saints, according to his agent, Casey Muir.

Huggins signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has been with several teams since then, including the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

Huggins spent the latter part of the 2020 season with the Lions, appearing in one game for the team. Prior to that, he played in four games with the Eagles in 2019, recording three tackles and a quarterback hit.

During his Clemson career, Huggins tallied 83 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures and a pass breakup in 911 snaps over 46 games (four starts). He was a member of the Tigers’ 2016 and 2018 national championship teams.

