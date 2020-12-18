ACC title on line in Clemson-Notre Dame rematch

“It feels good to be at the point where we knew we would be," Lawrence said. "We weren’t perfect, obviously, but you don’t have to be perfect.

"These next three games, hopefully, are huge. That’s been our goal the whole time.”

To play three more games, the Tigers may have to win Saturday.

No two-loss team has ever been selected for the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014.

While Lawrence's return is the key storyline entering the game, Clemson's offensive production wasn't necessarily the problem in the first matchup. Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 439 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score in the last meeting, although the Tigers were held to 1 yard per carry on the ground.

Clemson's defense was the bigger issue.

Ian Book, the winningest QB in Notre Dame history, lit up Clemson for 310 yards passing, while sophomore Kyren Williams ran for 140 yards and three TDs against an overwhelmed defense.