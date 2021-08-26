ACC PREVIEW: No. 3 Tigers look to extend ACC run with 7th straight title

But there's a defense with Skalski among nine returning starters. That includes a defensive line with seven players who've started games, including Myles Murphy, Brian Bresee, Xavier Thomas, Justin Foster, Tyler Davis.

"You see a bunch of young guys that have really grown and improved with their confidence, improved with their understanding, improved with their technique, just playing within the system and letting the system help them," defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. "So it's been very pleasing to see the discipline show up."

If that continues into the season, the Tigers will be ready to celebrate in Charlotte, North Carolina again.

THE FAVORITES

Atlantic: Clemson. The Tigers are 52-3 against ACC teams during their current reign, with only one of those losses – in 2017 at Syracuse – coming in its division.

North Carolina State was picked second in the Atlantic, followed by Boston College, Florida State, Wake Forest, Louisville and Syracuse.

Coastal: UNC. The Tar Heels start with a top-10 preseason ranking for the first time since 1997, which was the final season of coach Mack Brown's first stint with the Tar Heels. They have 18 starters back on offense and defense.