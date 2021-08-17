ACC, others in alliance to counter SEC?

Scheduling and revenue

The untapped revenue-generating potential in college football is in creating more big games. Or maybe better described as games between big brands

A scheduling agreement among the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 could lead to more made-for-TV marquee games: Think Southern California-Clemson; Ohio State-Miami; Penn State-Florida State; Oregon-Michigan.

Of course, those types of games happen already. Oregon is at Ohio State and Washington plays at Michigan on Sept. 11.

An alliance could make those juicy matchups more frequent, with the hope that they unlock more revenue in media rights agreements and ticket sales.

The Pac-12's current TV deals with Fox and ESPN expire in 2024 and new commissioner George Kliavkoff's job is to figure out how to increase both revenue and exposure for a league that has been falling behind its peers in both.

The ACC has the opposite issue, locked into its exclusive deal with ESPN until 2036. New commissioner Jim Phillips is charged with finding ways to keep up with the SEC and Big Ten money-making machines in the absence of the bump that would come from going back on the market.