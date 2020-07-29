ACC gives Clemson football a plan for the season
0 comments
editor's pick

ACC gives Clemson football a plan for the season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clemson linemen spring game 2019

Clemson football players line up against each other during the Orange and White Game on April 6, 2019 in Death Valley.

 DONNYKNIGHTPHOTOGRAPHY.SMUGMUG.COM

CLEMSON — The ACC Board of Governors announced on Wednesday Clemson's revised 2020 schedule format and opponents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 schedule features a 10+1 format, where each ACC team plays 10 games against ACC opponents and one non-conference contest. There are no divisions for ACC football in 2020.

Dates for the 11 games and Clemson's non-conference opponent (most likely South Carolina) will be announced at a later date.

Clemson's first game is slated for the week of Sept. 7-12, while the last game of the regular season is scheduled for the week of Nov. 30 - Dec. 5.

Also announced Wednesday, Notre Dame is playing a 10-game ACC schedule in 2020 and is eligible for the ACC Championship Game, slated for either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

More information on stadium capacity and other operational details on parking and ticketing will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Clemson's home ACC opponents include the following: Boston College, Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia.

Clemson's road ACC opponents include the following: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dabo Swinney Press Conference || The NC State Game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News