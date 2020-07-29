ACC gives Clemson football a plan for the season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEMSON — The ACC Board of Governors announced on Wednesday Clemson's revised 2020 schedule format and opponents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 schedule features a 10+1 format, where each ACC team plays 10 games against ACC opponents and one non-conference contest. There are no divisions for ACC football in 2020.

Dates for the 11 games and Clemson's non-conference opponent (most likely South Carolina) will be announced at a later date.

Clemson's first game is slated for the week of Sept. 7-12, while the last game of the regular season is scheduled for the week of Nov. 30 - Dec. 5.

Also announced Wednesday, Notre Dame is playing a 10-game ACC schedule in 2020 and is eligible for the ACC Championship Game, slated for either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

More information on stadium capacity and other operational details on parking and ticketing will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Clemson's home ACC opponents include the following: Boston College, Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia.

Clemson's road ACC opponents include the following: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.