2020 NFL Draft: 7 Clemson Tigers, 4 South Carolina Gamecocks chosen

Clemson's seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft pushed the program's number of draft picks over the last five years to 31, adding to what is now the most-prolific five-year stretch of drafts in school history.
Six of Clemson’s seven 2020 picks were selected in the first four rounds, breaking the program’s previous four-round record of five, set previously five times in 1991, 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2019.
The Day 3 selections of offensive guard John Simpson by the Las Vegas Raiders, safety K’Von Wallace by the Philadelphia Eagles and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday brought Clemson’s total number of draftees in the 2020 NFL Draft to seven.
For the third straight day, Clemson fans didn’t have to wait long to watch a former Tiger be selected. After linebacker Isaiah Simmons was selected with the eighth pick of Day 1 and wide receiver Tee Higgins was selected with the first pick of Day 2, the Raiders selected Simpson with the third pick of Day 3. At No. 109, Simpson’s selection marked the Raiders’ second pick from Clemson in a span of nine picks, representing the shortest span of picks between selecting two Clemson players in school history. That bettered the 14 picks between the Denver Broncos’ selections of Nick Eason and Bryant McNeal in 2003.
Wallace became the second Clemson player to be selected on Day 3, going to the Eagles at No. 127 overall. It marked the third time in history that the Eagles have selected a Clemson defensive back, starting in 1996, when the franchise drafted future Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins.
The Rams selected Anchrum in the seventh round with the No. 250 overall pick. He will head to Los Angeles, where his father, Tremayne Anchrum Sr., played basketball at the University of Southern California. With the selections of both Simpson and Anchrum, Clemson produced multiple offensive linemen in a single draft for the first time since 1998 (Glenn Rountree and Jim Bundren).
Four Gamecocks selected
University of South Carolina senior linebacker T.J. Brunson was selected by the New York Giants with the 24th pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 238th pick overall.
Brunson became the first Gamecock selected by the Giants since tight end Jerell Adams was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.
Brunson joined earlier Gamecock selections Javon Kinlaw (first round to San Francisco), Bryan Edwards (third round to Las Vegas) and D.J. Wonnum (fourth round to Minnesota).
The four selections are the most for South Carolina since the 2015 NFL Draft, when A.J. Cann, Mike Davis, Corey Robinson and Rory "Busta" Anderson were selected.
SEC dominates NFL Draft, again
A year after setting a record with 65 players selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Southeastern Conference nearly tied the record with 64 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Selections came from 13 of the 14 SEC teams, as Ole Miss was ignored on the draft board and had no selections.
LSU had 14 players selected, tying the most in a seven-round draft, followed by Alabama with nine.
