2020 NFL Draft: 7 Clemson Tigers, 4 South Carolina Gamecocks chosen

Clemson's seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft pushed the program's number of draft picks over the last five years to 31, adding to what is now the most-prolific five-year stretch of drafts in school history.

Six of Clemson’s seven 2020 picks were selected in the first four rounds, breaking the program’s previous four-round record of five, set previously five times in 1991, 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The Day 3 selections of offensive guard John Simpson by the Las Vegas Raiders, safety K’Von Wallace by the Philadelphia Eagles and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday brought Clemson’s total number of draftees in the 2020 NFL Draft to seven.

For the third straight day, Clemson fans didn’t have to wait long to watch a former Tiger be selected. After linebacker Isaiah Simmons was selected with the eighth pick of Day 1 and wide receiver Tee Higgins was selected with the first pick of Day 2, the Raiders selected Simpson with the third pick of Day 3. At No. 109, Simpson’s selection marked the Raiders’ second pick from Clemson in a span of nine picks, representing the shortest span of picks between selecting two Clemson players in school history. That bettered the 14 picks between the Denver Broncos’ selections of Nick Eason and Bryant McNeal in 2003.