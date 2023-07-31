Ray Williams, former

Tiger Hall-of-Fame

athlete, passes at 58

CLEMSON — Former Clemson two-sport star and Hall-of-Fame student-athlete Ray Williams passed away Friday, July 28, at his home in Easley, S.C. Williams had fought health issues since May of 2016, a byproduct of a long battle against diabetes. He was 58 years old at the time of his passing.

Williams came to Clemson from Fayetteville, N.C. in the fall of 1982 and became one of the top two-sport athletes in Tiger history. He was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

After red-shirting his freshman year in both sports, he was a starter on the football team in the fall of 1983 and a starter on the baseball team in the spring of 1984. On the gridiron, he led the 1983 Clemson team that finished 11th in the nation in receiving with 19 catches for 342 yards. In the spring he batted .326, fourth on the Clemson Baseball team.

Williams played baseball and football professionally. His baseball stint was with the Seattle Mariners and he played in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns.

Gamecocks Rattler, Wells named to Maxwell award watch list; Clemson's Shipley also named

COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina seniors Spencer Rattler and Antwane Wells Jr. are among the watch list candidates named for the 87th Maxwell Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced. The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

Clemson running back Will Shipley has also been named as one of 85 candidates on the watch list for the Maxwell Award.

Gamecock baseball team earns ABCA award

GREENSBORO – The University of South Carolina baseball team was awarded the 2022-23 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award, which was announced this week. The Gamecocks are one of more than 450 collegiate and 300 high school programs to earn this year’s award.

Teams from every level of college and high school baseball were honored with this year’s award, which highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2022-23 academic year.

Carolina had 11 student-athletes on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll and 15 on the SEC’s First-Year Academic Honor Roll.